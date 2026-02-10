Charlie Woods Breaks Family Tradition With Bold College Move That Nobody Saw Coming

Charlie Woods will not be a Stanford Cardinal. The 16-year-old has verbally committed to Florida State, and the decision buries three decades of assumption in a single announcement. A source with knowledge of the commitment confirmed the news to Golf Channel. Brentley Romine first reported it on February 10, 2026.

Since Charlie’s PNC Championship debut in 2020, the expectation had calcified: he would follow Tiger to Palo Alto, collect the legacy, wear the Cardinal red. Instead, his final two schools were Florida State and Alabama. Stanford was not among them.

This was not a last-minute pivot. Coach Toby Harbeck revealed in 2023 that Charlie had already said “no” to Stanford, drawn instead to programs in the Southeast. Tiger Woods signed with the Cardinal over UNLV in 1993. He won the NCAA individual title in 1996 and turned professional weeks later. His daughter, Sam, is currently a freshman there. Charlie looked at all of it and chose Tallahassee anyway.

His credentials stand independent of the surname. Last May, he won the Team TaylorMade Invitational by carding 70-65-66, finishing 15-under par and leaping from 609th to 14th in the AJGA rankings. A top-10 at the Junior PGA Championship followed that summer. He has qualified for two consecutive U.S. Junior Amateurs. Ranked ninth in the Class of 2027 per recent TUGR Junior Rankings, Charlie built a portfolio that belongs to an elite prospect, not to a famous father’s son coasting on proximity.

At Mission Inn last November, he closed with a 4-under 68 to help Benjamin School claim its second Florida Class 1A state title in three years. Trey Jones stood in the gallery that day, watching every shot. The Seminoles coach was there for a reason, and that reason now explains why Charlie picked Florida State over a program his father made famous.

Trey Jones and Florida State position for college golf’s strongest incoming class

Jones cannot publicly discuss Charlie until signing day next November. NCAA rules forbid it. But his presence beside Tiger at that state championship said enough without a single word.

The Hall of Fame induction came in December 2024. Jones developed Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, and Luke Clanton through the Florida State system. The program finished as national runner-up in 2024. Current rankings place the men’s team outside the top 10 in February 2026 Clippd standings, but recruiting momentum tells a separate story.

Miles Russell committed in June 2024. He holds the top spot in the Class of 2027 and has already appeared in PGA Tour events. Charlie Woods now joins him in Tallahassee. Two top-10 juniors entering the same program in the same year shifts the gravitational center of ACC golf before either plays a college round.

Signing day is November 2026. The verbal commitment holds until then. Charlie Woods spent his childhood watching his father dominate golf in ways no one had seen before. He watched the Stanford legacy take shape from the outside. And when the time came to choose, he picked somewhere else entirely.