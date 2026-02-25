Charlie Woods Brings Tiger Woods & Ex Elin Nordegren Under the Same Roof for Proud Family Moment

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren’s decision to part ways has never been an issue for them as parents. Time and again, they have made public appearances together, showcasing support for their children. The recent one came to celebrate Charlie’s big win.

The Palm Beach Gardens campus of The Benjamin School hosted a ring ceremony to commemorate the Bucs securing the 2025 Class 1A FHSAA state championship victory. Both Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren were present to watch their son receive his second championship ring.

Woods wore a blue suit, and Elin was seen in a black sweatshirt and gym pants. The big ceremony celebrated a title won back in November at Mission Inn Resort.

Charlie Woods entered the final round as the top seed for the Benjamin Bucs. He fired a team-best score of 4-under 68 to clinch the state championship title. That score tied for the lowest round of the entire tournament, where Charlie Woods birdied the very last hole to secure a five-shot victory over The First Academy.

This was a big moment for the father-son duo, as Charlie had something Tiger didn’t. The 15-time major winner never accomplished this during his own high school career, as California did not hold state golf championships at the time.

Notably, Elin and Tiger were also present at the time of the match, and Woods walked the course just one month after his seventh back surgery.

This ceremony marked the second state championship victory celebration for Charlie Woods. He won his first in 2023 and then bagged a runner-up finish in 2024, falling just short to Oxbridge Academy. Woods was present at both.

Charlie Woods was not alone in bringing the victory home, however. His teammate, Andrew Tsar, finished as the individual state runner-up. Brooks Colton also played incredibly well to help anchor the team’s big win. Both of these stars are now committed to playing for Southern Methodist University.

Last month as well, Tiger and Elin were in Miami to watch their son play at the Junior Orange Bowl. In 2025, Woods also joined the gallery over the summer for several of his son’s junior golf tournaments.

Beyond high school, Charlie and Tiger have been mainstays at the PNC Championship, finishing as runners-up in both 2021 and 2024. And in the 2024 event, Charlie Woods recorded his first hole-in-one. But the sun is setting on Charlie Woods’s high school days as the 17-year-old prepares for collegiate golf.

Charlie Woods’s new commitment to Florida State men’s golf

Last May, Woods Jr. made a major statement by winning the Team TaylorMade Invitational. He carded 70-65-66 to finish 15 under par. And this win catapulted him from 609th to 14th in the AJGA rankings.

He followed this with a top-10 finish at the Junior PGA Championship that summer and qualified for his second consecutive U.S. Junior Amateur. By December 2025, Charlie Woods was ranked ninth in the Class of 2027 per TUGR rankings. But despite that, he remained the only player in the top 10 of the AJGA rankings who had not yet committed to a college.

While rumors swirled about him possibly following his father and sister, Sam, to Stanford, a different future was taking shape in Tallahassee. FSU men’s golf head coach Trey Jones was spotted at Mission Resort on November 15, watching Woods compete in the final round of the state championship.

He was also seen talking to Tiger Woods while Charlie shot his team-best 68. This personal attention from the Florida State coach made a very big impression. And by then, it was a clear signal that the Seminoles wanted more than just a name.

Then, on February 10, 2026, Charlie Woods officially announced his big commitment to Florida State University. This decision came just two days after he celebrated his seventeenth birthday with family. He will join Miles Russell in a star-studded 2027 recruiting class.