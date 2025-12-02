Charlie Woods Close to Finalizing College After Sister Sam Woods Picked Stanford

Earlier this year, Tiger Woods faced an unimaginable loss with the passing of his mother, Kultida. Yet even in the midst of heartbreak, there was a bright spot. His daughter, Sam, helped lead the Benjamin High School girls’ soccer team to a state championship. Hence, to continue her passion for sports alongside academics, she’s now headed to Stanford. However, it seems that his son, Charlie, may take a similar path.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just like his daughter, Tiger Woods himself once attended Stanford, and now Charlie might follow in their footsteps. According to a recent post from Cameron Jourdan on X, a few coaches (names not yet revealed) have already reached out to Charlie Woods. So when Tiger Woods was asked about his son’s recruitment and how the process has been for them, the 49-year-old offered a small peek into what he’s thinking as Charlie’s next chapter begins.

Tiger Woods explained that the recruiting process today is completely different from when he was a young athlete. “Now you have cell phones,” he said, noting how quickly coaches can reach players. He further contrasted it with his own experience, saying, “We didn’t have cell phones.” So when asked about where Charlie might go next, Tiger shared that it’s been “fun to be a part of the process with Charlie” and to watch new opportunities open up as his son continues to improve.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tiger, Charlie, the Benjamin School junior, has options based on “places that he could play, wants to play,” and they’ll decide together where he ultimately chooses to go.

“It’s fun to be a part of the process with Charlie and go through it and see where the opportunities that he has that he has created for himself by playing better, places that he could play, wants to play, and ultimately we’ll decide where he wants to go play,” Tiger Woods said. And it seems Charlie has the potential to do even more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lone uncommitted player currently inside the Top 10 of the American Junior Golf Association rankings (No. 9), Charlie capped off an impressive year by leading the Benjamin boys golf team to the Florida Class 1A state championship in November. His 2025 season, moreover, was a true breakout – highlighted by his first AJGA tournament victory, a top-10 finish at the Boys’ Junior PGA (T-9), and that coveted high school state title

Anyway, for now, Tiger Woods hasn’t revealed whether Charlie will follow the same path as him or his sister, Sam. But he made one thing clear: he’s excited to see where his son’s talent and hard work will lead him. Regardless, Tiger Woods has announced that he will not be participating in the PNC Championship with his son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tiger Woods withdraws from PNC to put Charlie first

Tiger Woods recently confirmed, ahead of hosting the Hero World Challenge, that he won’t be playing in this year’s PNC Championship. He explained that he’s still early in his recovery, saying he was “just cleared last week to chip and putt” after back surgery six weeks ago. So, with no firm timeline for a full return, Tiger made it clear he’s taking his rehab step by step.

He also emphasized that skipping the PNC was the right call, especially since it’s an event he usually plays with his son, Charlie. Tiger Woods said it “wouldn’t be fair on my son or any of the other teams” if he competed before he was ready. The decision breaks a tradition fans have grown to love, but it reflects his commitment to playing only when he can give his best.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, last year’s PNC was a memorable moment for the Woods family, with Tiger and Charlie sharing the fairways in a way many fans found special. But while Tiger won’t get that experience again this year, the attention now shifts to Charlie and what college he’ll ultimately choose as his golf journey continues.