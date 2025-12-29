Charlie Woods’ Coach Reveals the ‘Unfair’ Reality He Faces Before Making His College Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Unfair Reality Charlie faces

Harbeck on what sets Woods apart

Which College will Charlie sign up for?

It all seems pretty much fun and frolic until the elephant in the room is addressed. For example, from the outside, it feels like being Tiger Woods’ son comes with a lot of perks. And while that might be partially true, Charlie Woods also has to face a lot of disadvantages courtesy of being the golfing legend’s child. And one of the biggest downsides of the same is the constant comparison with his father. At the moment, the 16-year-old is still deciding on which college he needs to join. But with constant comparison seeping in, Charlie’s coach, Toby Harbeck, shared some honest thoughts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Toby Harbeck has been grooming Charlie for a long time. And he is not just a golf coach. Apart from fine-tuning Charlie’s golfing techniques, he also serves as an athletic trainer as well as an English teacher. In an exclusive interview with DailyMail, Harbeck pointed out that he is quite astonished to see the number of people trying to find Tiger’s shadows in Charlie. “It’s so unfair to compare. He’s got all the tools… he is a lot more driven than a lot of kids l’ve seen,” said Harbeck. And why is Harbeck so confident about the 16-year-old?

Well, for one, he has known Charlie right from when the latter was in the seventh grade. Another big reason is that there have been multiple instances of Woods Jr. proving his worth as a fine golfer. In fact, Harbeck also feels that he has a lot more drive and urge to succeed than most of his same-aged counterparts. Narrating one such incident of his brilliance, Harbeck detailed one particular hazardous tee shot. With a creek running through the fairway, most golfers were forced to lay up. But Charlie was built differently. “It’s 320 [yards] to clear the creek. He cleared it by about 15 yards. And I thought: ‘Wow, wow… he has another gear, if he wants it.” Surely, this incident proves that Charlie has the potential to actually go on and become a top golfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago July 29, 2025, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA: CHARLIE WOODS lines up a putt during the Junior PGA, Golf Herren Championships on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. West Lafayette USA – ZUMAw145 20250729_zsp_w145_015 Copyright: xDavidxWegielx

However, Harbeck does not want to force him or pressurize him. Instead, he wants Charlie to enjoy and have fun while playing the sport. “Nothing would surprise me. And I hope it works out. I just want him to be happy in whatever he does, whether it’s golf or selling real estate or doing nothing. I don’t care. Just be happy. And that’s what I want for all my kids!” said Harbeck.

Meanwhile, having made ripples already, Charlie Woods is all set to step into the next chapter of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Woods keeps college decision open amid growing interest

Now, as the 16-year-old is on the verge of finishing off his high school days, several colleges are waiting to enlist his name under their roster. His solid performances on the greens and his team’s state championship win have already made him a renowned name. While many high-profile colleges have reportedly reached out to Woods, the teenage golfer is seemingly taking some more time to finalize his decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

USA Today via Reuters Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods watches his ball fly as he plays his shot from the seventh tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

According to Toby Harbeck, “Charlie’s very mum-mum about where he’s looking and what he’s thinking. There’s a lot of people who want him. It’s just where he feels most comfortable. He’s visited a couple schools. We’ll see. We’ll see.”

Amid this, Florida State’s golf coach, Trey Jones, was spotted having a conversation with Tiger Woods on November 15 while they were all at the Mission Resort + Club’s El Campeon course. This has given rise to speculation that chances of Charlie committing to Florida are high.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, only time will tell which college gets to flaunt the name of Charlie Woods under their roster.