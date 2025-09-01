Charlie Woods’ weekend at TPC Sawgrass had all the makings of a fairytale until reality struck. A spectacular hole-in-one on Sunday lit up the Junior Players Championship, but the magic ended there. Instead of a comeback, mistakes piled up, leaving Woods out of contention. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Beach prodigy Miles Russell stayed ice-cool to clinch his second Junior Players Championship title.

Miles Russell claimed the Junior Players Championship with quiet authority, leaving no doubt about his place among golf’s rising stars. He finished nine-under par for the week, closing with a final-round 70 to secure the title, a feat that shows a talent already turning heads he even made the cut at a Korn Ferry Tour event as a high school freshman.

Meanwhile, Charlie Woods had his own moments to shine. The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods delivered a spectacular hole-in-one on the third hole on Sunday, a shot that lit up the tournament and the fans. He posted his best round of the week, a 72 on Sunday, after opening with a 76 on Friday and a 75 on Saturday. For a moment, it seemed as though the young Woods might ride that magic to a top finish.

Yet golf is a game of consistency, and brilliance alone can’t carry you through. Despite his flashes of skill, the ace didn’t spark a scoring run – he followed it with a double bogey and a bogey and he ultimately finished tied for 31st at seven-over par. This wasn’t Charlie’s first ace, either. Less than a year ago, he made his first-ever hole-in-one during the PNC Championship, a parent-child event where he partnered with his legendary father.

Not only this, Charlie Woods carried strong momentum into the season, kicking it off with his first AJGA win at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May, where he finished 15-under par. He built on that success with a breakthrough at the Junior PGA Championship in July, securing a top-10 finish with a T9 placement.

This was Charlie’s first Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, a course that holds deep meaning for him. His father, Tiger Woods, never missed the cut in 19 Players Championships and finished in the top 10 five times, including wins in 2001 and 2013 and a second-place finish in 2000. For Charlie, this event was personal, carrying high expectations and the pressure of living up to a legendary legacy. But this was not Charlie’s time he still has the talent and drive, and there’s no doubt he will get there someday. What’s more? Even his rival believes in him.

Miles Russell Shows Faith in Charlie Woods

The Junior Am practice round on Thursday at the AJGA set the stage for an unexpected display of camaraderie. Two of the country’s top junior golfers shared a golf cart throughout the round, quickly putting to rest any talk of rivalry. Russell took the wheel while Woods rode shotgun, and despite it being their first full round together, they moved through the course with an easy familiarity.

Russell, who had recently missed out on the Walker Cup squad, spoke highly of Woods after the round, praising both his performance and his rhythm. “He’s been playing great. He’s doing everything really well,” The two were accompanied by AJGA Executive Director, Stephen Hamblin, and TaylorMade Vice President of Sports Marketing, Eddie Erkmanis.

Their friendly connection was not new. Charlie had attended the Florida Sunshine Cup last year, a charity event hosted by Russell. Looking back, Russell noted, “He was actually at my charity event… I played with him there.” He smiled as he added, “I haven’t played with him in a while, and it’ll be good to see him.” Even Ruseel is in better form than Woods, but his name gives him more spotlight over other players. While Russell’s form secured the win, Charlie Woods showed flashes of brilliance that hinted at the talent and determination he will need to shine fully in the future.