Charlie Woods Delivers Under Pressure as Benjamin Clinches Another District Title

Every golfer with a famous last name hears the same question: how good would he be without the weight of the name? Charlie Woods keeps answering it in moments like Tuesday’s. In Stuart, with rain and wind pushing scores up all day, the Benjamin senior settled the individual race with one putt on the final green. The defending state champions also took Class 1A-District 14 at Champions Club at Summerfield.

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Coach Toby Harbeck described it without drama: “We got two good rounds out of Charlie and Brooks. Charlie made a 40-foot putt on the last hole to win the individual title. Charlie shot a 69 and Brooks shot a 70. That’s what you want out of your No. 1 and No. 2.”

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Benjamin did not cruise early. Oxbridge Academy and King’s Academy pushed the Buccaneers in the opening stretch, and the separation only came on the back nine. By the finish, Benjamin’s 290 was 15 shots better than Oxbridge’s 305, with King’s Academy third at 311.

Oxbridge matters in this story. Benjamin and Oxbridge have won the last three Class 1A state titles between them. Beating your closest rival by that margin, in that weather, sends a message to the field.

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Harbeck did not sugarcoat the conditions. “It played really hard, long, and windy and rainy,” he said. “It was everything. So, I’m very pleased. You’re trying to move on each week and get to the finals, so that’s what we did. We’ve got to keep going forward.”

The card shows Charlie Woods wasn’t perfect. His only bogey came at the 15th. He followed it with two pars before closing with the birdie. Colton chased him home after an eagle at the fourth.

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Woods has been closing out rounds all fall. In September at Biltmore Miami, he shot an even-par 71 to finish eighth, and his birdie on the 18th helped Benjamin win the Palm League team title. Early in the season, he helped the Bucs win the American Heritage Golf Invitational.

Last November’s state final carried higher stakes. A year earlier, Benjamin had finished second. This time Charlie Woods tied for the low round on the final day, and Benjamin beat The First Academy by five shots. His father watched from the gallery, a month after back surgery.

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The high school results sit on top of a stronger junior record. Charlie Woods won the Team TaylorMade Invitational and tied for ninth at the Junior PGA Championship last summer. The AJGA also named him a first-team Rolex Junior All-American. That context makes Tuesday more than a local win. It fits the profile of a player whose best results come in events with something at stake.

Woods’s next step is already set. He verbally committed to Florida State in February, to begin in fall 2027. He will join Miles Russell, who was ranked No. 1 in junior golf when both committed. This could signal what the Seminoles saw in him. Rankings and ball speed are easy to scout. A player who finishes in bad weather, with a team result on the line, is useful in college golf, where the team score is the one that counts. The district title keeps Benjamin on track to defend its crown. Woods will not win every week, as the Biltmore result showed. But Tuesday’s win suggests he’s handling pressure better with each season.

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If this senior year ends like last year’s, Stuart will be remembered as one more step in a larger story. Charlie Woods is playing like someone who knows what to do when it comes down to one putt.