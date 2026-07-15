Charlie Woods Faces Massive Blow as U.S. Amateur Qualifier Bid Ends in Heartbreak

With the 2026 U.S. Amateur a month away, the qualifying stage was in full swing. Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, who has been in poor form throughout the season, was trying to build his momentum. And he did, with a strong T5 finish at the local qualifying with a round of 3-under 70. Thanks to his performance at Streamsong Resort, he was just one step away from a ticket to the 2026 U.S. Amateur Championship. Unfortunately, at the final qualifying, he couldn’t capitalize on his last win, missing the cut by six strokes.

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On July 15, 2026, the 17-year-old was at the Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course) to play in the U.S. Amateur Final Qualifying event. Paired alongside Ian Asch and Jimmy Chestnut for the opening round, his group’s tee time was 9:00 a.m. local time. Despite momentum on his side, he struggled from the opening rounds.

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Woods posted a five-over 76 in the 18-hole stroke-play round at the final qualifying. This includes a double bogey on the par-5 6th hole. Besides that, he scored three birdies and six bogeys. It wasn’t enough to see him through.

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That’s exactly how Woods’ story has been this entire season. Take, for example, the U.S. Open qualifying. At Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida, he posted his best U.S. Open local qualifying round to date. It was an even-par 72. He finished only one shot shy of a playoff and tied for 10th. However, he still failed to qualify despite a measured, competitive round against seasoned pros and top amateurs. After missing the cut, Charlie caddied for Miles Russell, who qualified for the 2026 U.S. Open.

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Woods’ results in all other games he played are similar. In the junior section, he has played in five events so far and scored in the top 25 in only one. Overall, he played in eight events this year, and the number of top-25 finishes remained the same. His worst performance came at the Florida Amateur Championship. With rounds of 79 and 75, he missed the cut and finished 92nd on the leaderboard. Similarly, at the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods, he finished second-to-last in a field of 69 golfers.

Despite his poor form, he is still one of the most-watched and most-followed junior golfers in the world. Everyone waiting to watch him tee off at the Scarlet Course is proof of that. Another fact that proves this is that he has a historic $3 million Golf NIL valuation. This is way more than what other golfers with far better performances have managed.

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Despite the recent loss, Charlie will have another chance to prove himself at the U.S. Junior Amateur (July 20-25) at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.