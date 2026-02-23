Charlie Woods Faces New Challenge as Rival Qualifies for Important PGA Tour Event

July 23, 2024, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, USA: Charlie Woods USA tees off the first hole – North Course during the second round of the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club. Bloomfield Hills USA – ZUMAw109 20240723_fap_w109_013 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

July 23, 2024, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, USA: Charlie Woods USA tees off the first hole – North Course during the second round of the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club. Bloomfield Hills USA – ZUMAw109 20240723_fap_w109_013 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Blades Brown’s rapid rise has taken another significant step. The 18-year-old Korn Ferry Tour has already been leaving his mark in the greens in the current season. Widely regarded as one of elite junior golf’s brightest prospects, Brown has long been viewed as a peer and rival to Charlie Woods. Now, as young Woods has just confirmed his allegiance to the University of Florida, Brown is set for a breakthrough moment at the Valspar Championship.

Golf enthusiast X handle, Underdog Golf has just dropped a fresh update which reads, “Blades Brown receives sponsors exemption for the Valspar Championship.”

The young phenom turned professional in late 2024. He bypassed college golf despite being the top-ranked recruit in the high school Class of 2026. By the end of his 2025 rookie campaign, he secured full status on the Korn Ferry Tour as he finished No. 68 on the points list. And now his goal seems clear: cracking the top 20 to earn a PGA Tour card for 2027.

While he hasn’t received his PGA Tour card yet, he has created a buzz in 2024 when he joined Tiger Woods and Bobby Clampett as one of the only three players to medal at the U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur.

In this early age, he has also bagged major sponsorships. On one hand, he is represented by Sportfive. Adding to that, Brown holds a NIL or sponsorship deal with Callaway.

He began the 2026 season with the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on January 18, and tied for 17th with a solid total score of 4 under par. Following that, he made a mark at the American Championship, where he finished tied for 18, but made sure to leave a sparkle with his shots.

Blades Brown almost upset the world number 1 Scottie Scheffler at the American Express

Blades Brown made his PGA Tour debut just a year back. And he is already creating ripples at the elite level. Coming into the American Express 2026, not many people gave the 18-year-old a chance. Especially when the field boasted the world number one golfer, Scottie Scheffler.

But all of that did not matter to Brown. Tackling a windy day, he stunned the crowd as he hooped a 20-foot birdie on the famous par-3 17th hole at the PGA West’s Stadium Course. He also notched up three straight circles to finish 4-under 68 on the penultimate day. And what did that mean? Well, tying with Scheffler at 21 under and just a shot behind the leader, Si Woo Kim, Blades was on the cusp of becoming the second-youngest PGA Tour winner in history.

“It was surreal. That’s what you practice for – late nights that you’re going out to putt and pretending that you have a putt to win the Masters. That right there is what it’s all about,” said Brown.

Unfortunately, his dream did not transform into reality. Falling behind on the final day, the teenage phenom finished tied for 18th, following a 2-over 74 in the final round. Although he failed to win, this was his career-best finish on the PGA Tour. Thus, with endless opportunities incoming, fans will be expecting more fireworks from the 18-year-old sensation.