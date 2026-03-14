Charlie Woods Fails to Hide Golf Struggles as Rivals Show Him the Mirror at Sage Valley Event

Charlie Woods has everything junior golf asks for on paper: an AJGA title, a Florida State commitment, and a bloodline that needs no introduction. Sage Valley, however, only reads scorecards. A last-place finish this week showed that the gap between his ceiling and his floor remains the defining story of his career.

Over four rounds at the Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina, Charlie Woods finished dead last in a field of 36 golfers at 18-over par, with a total score of 234. The third round on Friday, March 13, was the lowest point of his week. He shot an 83, opening with a double bogey on No. 10 and never finding any rhythm. His scorecard showed seven bogeys, a double bogey, and a triple bogey on No. 2, with just one birdie on No. 8 to show for 18 holes.

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That single round reflects a wider pattern that has emerged in 2026. Before Sage Valley, Woods finished T19 at the Junior Orange Bowl International and T68 at the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods, results that point to a player still searching for consistency at the top level of junior competition.

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Imago July 29, 2025, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA: CHARLIE WOODS son of TIGER WOODS waits to hit an iron shot during the Junior PGA, Golf Herren Championships on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. West Lafayette USA – ZUMAw145 20250729_zsp_w145_005 Copyright: xDavidxWegielx

The field at Sage Valley made the margin even more stark. Tournament winner Tyler Watts finished at 13-under with a total of 203, a full 31 shots ahead of Woods. Miles Russell, the defending champion and two-time AJGA Player of the Year, secured third place with a score of 10-under, still 28 shots ahead.

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The Junior Invitational has launched the careers of Scottie Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia, and Joaquin Niemann. Charlie Woods, who will play college golf at the University of Florida, has the talent and ambition to be in that conversation eventually. But right now, the gap between that AJGA title celebration and this Sage Valley finish is where his real work begins.

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While Charlie navigates the highs and lows of elite junior golf, Tiger Woods’s unwavering support for his son goes beyond the scorecard.

How Tiger shows up for Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods has always encouraged Charlie to forge his path. He has openly said, “Don’t compare him to me, because he’s not me; he’s Charlie,” adding that whatever road his son takes, it will be entirely his own.

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That approach is visible even at Charlie’s school matches. Coach Toby Harbeck has confirmed that Tiger is treated like any other parent, with no special privileges, and Tiger himself agreed to that boundary without hesitation. Harbeck recalled the 15x major winner nervously checking in during Charlie’s freshman year, anxious not to cause any problems or get the team disqualified.

He has been equally straightforward about his role off the course as well. Tiger’s priority has always been keeping the media pressure away from Charlie and making sure his son simply enjoys the game, and Charlie Woods has made that freedom count.

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He committed to Florida State University in February 2026, ranked 21st in the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and ninth in the Class of 2027, choosing Florida State over multiple Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC) programs without following his father to Stanford. Sage Valley this week was a setback, but at 17, he is still building his own path, one tournament at a time.