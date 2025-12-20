Charlie Woods’ First Hole-in-One at PNC Championship Still Stands Out for Bernhard Langer

Tiger Woods won’t compete in the 2025 PNC Championship as he continues his recovery. Yet for Bernhard Langer, the defending champion, the memories from last year’s tournament remain vivid. His favourite? Particularly, the moment Charlie Woods made his first career hole-in-one on the fourth hole.

Jason Langer recalled the intensity of that Sunday showdown in 2024, describing it as a day he’ll never forget. “It was really special day. Obviously playing with Tiger and Charlie was something I’ll never forget,” he said. The match stayed tight throughout, with neither team pulling more than one shot ahead.

Jason credited his father’s putting on the back nine as the difference-maker. “What stuck out to me was how well dad putted on the back nine. He made everything, and that really kind of kept us in it,” he explained.

The Langers eventually sealed the victory with an eagle putt on the 18th hole during the playoff—their second attempt at the hole that day.

Bernhard Langer’s recollection centered on Charlie’s breakthrough moment.

“I remember Charlie making a hole-in-one on No. 4, I think, his first one ever, so that was pretty cool, and how excited Tiger was as a dad. So that was fun to be a part of,” he said.

The 2024 championship had so much intensity, which made the PNC so special. The back-and-forth battle never allowed either team to gain comfortable ground. Jason struck two perfect iron shots to the 18th green. He missed the eagle attempt on the first try, but he made it when it counted most to beat the Woods family.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Bernhard Langer (right) and his son Jason Langer hold up the Champions Belts after winning the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Even the Woods family embraced the moment despite falling short of the title. Charlie Woods reflected on his ace with pure joy: “It was awesome having Dad there. That was so much fun. It was just a perfect 7-iron, little cut in there. Of course never got to see it go in. So that sucks. But that’s all right.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods’ response captured what the tournament represents beyond scores and trophies.

“That was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to have that moment with Charlie, make his first hole-in-one, Sam on the bag, just our family and friends,” he said. He emphasized that the event’s true value lies in bonding and family connections.

“For us to have that experience together, I know we didn’t win, but it was the fact that we competed. No one really made a mistake out there. We had to earn it, and that’s what you want to have. Hats off to Langers. They played amazing.”

Jason Langer is getting ready to defend his title, with his father by his side, as the 2025 edition approaches. That tough match against Tiger and Charlie a year ago is now one of his favorite golf experiences. Will this season be the duo’s best? Or will someone clinch the title?

Tee times set for 2025 PNC Championship

The first round of the 2025 PNC Championship will start on December 20 at 10:15 a.m. EST at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Organizers have revealed that 20 teams will take part in this year’s 36-hole, $1 million event. The distinctive “hit-and-giggle” scramble format will continue the tradition of partnering major champions with a family member.

Each combination in the field includes a major champion and a family member, which is in keeping with the PNC Championship’s family-friendly atmosphere. The epic fight between Bernhard and Jason Langer and Tiger and Charlie Woods last year, which ended in a playoff, helped make the tournament more popular and raised anticipation for another strong show in 2025.

Other pairings include Stewart Cink with son Regan Cink, Fred Couples and step-son Hunter Hannemann, John Daly and John Daly II, and David Duval with son Brady Duval. Veterans Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk, Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington, and Trevor Immelman, with Jacob Immelman, brings a multi-major experience to the field.

LPGA star Nelly Korda teams with her father, Petr Korda, while Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar add another familiar father-son duo. Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard join Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman, and past champions Davis Love III and Dru Love also compete. Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara round out the roster of marquee names confirmed in the lineup for this year’s event.

Team Lehman will face Team Price at 10:15 a.m. EST, followed by a series of head-to-head matches throughout the morning and early afternoon. The confirmed field is a mix of experienced champions and up-and-coming stars, which keeps the event’s balance between competition and entertainment.

Fans will be able to watch the 2025 PNC Championship on Peacock and NBC. Once again, they can see golf’s familiar faces team up with family for two rounds of enthusiastic play. The defending champions, Bernhard and Jason Langer, will try to win another title.