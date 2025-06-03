Charlie Woods Has the Last Laugh as 20-Year-Old Rival Falters Amid His Biggest Breakthrough

Charlie Woods‘s month of May did not kick off very promisingly. As one of the record 10,202 entries for the U.S. Open qualifier match, the 16-year-old golfer missed out on playing in the third men’s major for a second consecutive year. However, this young prodigy refused to bow down. In the same month, he battled it out on Streamsong Resort and captured his first AJGA win. After winning the prestigious event, he said, “Being able to say to myself that I won an absolutely amazing event and to say I performed under some high-pressure situations is just huge going forward.” The result? A rise in ranking amidst his rival, Luke Poulter’s, fall.

The 2025 Schenkel Invitational collegiate champion, Luke Poulter, returned to Emerald Dunes Golf Club on Tuesday after bad weather had suspended Monday play. He was 4-under par through three holes in the second round and at 7-under overall when he resumed. He added birdies at holes 6, 10, and 16, finishing for a total of 10-under par. This performance placed him in a playoff for the fourth qualifying spot against one-handed chipper Austen Truslow, who ultimately defeated Luke after shooting rounds of 68 and 66. However, Charlie Woods is having it much better.

On May 28, Tiger Woods‘s son secured the Team TaylorMade Invitational trophy by three strokes with a strong final round. This win marked an improvement over his previous best result of T25th at the Junior Invitational earlier in the season. The result? The Benjamin School student jumped from 609th to an impressive 14th in the AJGA Boys Rankings, a rise of 595 spots! Incredible! However, Luke Poulter is receiving a nod to his performance from one of the greatest golfers, Ian Poulter.

Given the defeat, Ian Poulter raised his spirits through an Instagram story. Posting a screenshot of the scoreboard, Sr. Poulter said, “@lukepoults24 lost on the second extra playoff hole to birdie. I can’t believe how impressive todays 65 was to get in that position. We keep using this incredible experience and we keep getting better. [Luke has earned] an alternate spot but not sure what number it will be.”

All is not lost for Luke Poulter, as he will serve as the first alternate for the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont from June 12-15. Although he hasn’t secured his Major debut, Poulter may still travel to Pennsylvania after finishing ahead of notable players like former Masters low amateur Neal Shipley, European Ryder Cup winner Nicolai Hojgaard, and 2010 U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell. If enough players withdraw from the tournament, he will have the chance to improve his record during the championship. While we wait for this Luke Poulter news, here’s where Charlie Woods may head to in July.

Charlie Woods has a special invitation to an elite tournament

Charlie Woods’ impressive win at the Team TaylorMade Invitational has already opened up opportunities for him in some of the premier junior golf tournaments across the United States. He received an invitation to participate in the Northeast Amateur, scheduled for June 18-21 at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rhode Island. This tournament, which began in 1962, is part of the Elite Amateur Golf Series and has featured notable past champions such as Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, and Luke Donald. Nick Dunlap, the 2023 winner, turned professional with the PGA Tour in 2024.

Mick Hogan, co-chair of the Northeast Amateur, discussed how Woods could “elevate” the event if he chooses to accept the invitation. Hogan said, “He’ll probably be arguably the biggest draw to come that week. We’ll wait and see what happens; if it does come through, it could be an unbelievable week for everybody because I think we’d have a lot of turnout and a lot of eyes on the event, not just on Charlie, but everyone else in the field.”

According to the Rhode Island Golf Association’s official X account, Woods has not yet made a decision regarding his invitation. Hogan jokingly added, “As long as his father doesn’t show up,” and mentioned that they would do everything they could to ensure a special week if Tiger Woods were to attend.