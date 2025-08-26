brand-logo
Charlie Woods Helps High School Win Season Opener Days After Major Body Transformation

BySudha Kumari

Aug 26, 2025 | 10:45 AM EDT

Remember, just days ago, Charlie Woods totally turned heads with his body transformation. Toby Harbeck, head coach of the Benjamin School, said Woods did it to “take on that No. 1 role” in amateur golf. Harbeck mentioned Woods dropped close to 10 pounds, and evidently, it’s paying off big time. Why? Because this 2025 Team Taylor Made Invitational winner just helped his school hit new heights.

According to recent updates, they just took home the trophy at the 2025 American Heritage Invitational at Lago Mar Country Club. And here’s the deal – this was their first tournament win of the season. Congratulating the young golfers on the same, the official athletics X account of the school said, Boys Golf wins their first tournament of the season! The American Heritage Invitational was held at Lago Mar Country Club in Ft. Lauderdale! Congrats, Boys!”

This is a developing story…

Charlie Woods' transformation: Is he the next big thing in amateur golf, or just a flash in the pan?

