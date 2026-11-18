Charlie Woods is giving himself a chance to end his high school golf career with a championship finish, and his latest performance suggests he is ready for the moment. The Benjamin School senior opened the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 1A boys’ state championship with a 67, five under par. This helped him take the individual lead and put his team in contention for another state title.

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Playing at Mission Inn Resort & Club’s El Campeon Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, on Tuesday, November 17, Woods produced one of the best rounds in Benjamin School golf history. His six-birdie, one-bogey performance left him two strokes ahead of Saint Stephen’s Episcopal senior Chase Nicks.

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“It was a good day. I’m very pleased for Charlie. I mean, that’s a great round. 67 is, I’m 99% sure, the lowest state championship round ever in Benjamin history,” Benjamin coach Toby Harbeck said. “Charlie blitzed it, so that’s good. You know, he’s number one. He plays number one for that reason. So he could go low, and he did today.”

Charlie Woods’ position also reflects the consistency he has developed throughout the postseason. He has been Benjamin’s No. 1 player and has repeatedly delivered scores that have helped the Buccaneers advance through increasingly competitive stages.

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As the coach described, the 67 was one of the finest rounds in Benjamin golf history. This adds another notable achievement to his senior season. It also gives him an opportunity to compete for individual medalist honors while helping his teammates pursue another championship.

While Woods has established himself as the individual leader, Benjamin School still has work to do in the team competition.

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The Buccaneers finished the opening round at two-under-par, placing second behind Saint Stephen’s Episcopal, which leads at five-under-par 283. That leaves Benjamin three strokes off the top position heading into the final round.

However, the team has a strong history in this competition. Benjamin is pursuing its second consecutive Class 1A team championship and its third in four seasons. Woods was part of the teams that won in 2023 and 2025. Another victory would cap an impressive run of success.

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The challenge, though, is that the leaderboard remains competitive. After the opening round, just 12 strokes separated the top six teams. Benjamin will need contributions from its entire lineup to close the gap on Saint Stephen’s.

But this opening 67 is not an isolated performance. The child of legendary golfer Tiger Woods has produced several important rounds and decisive moments throughout Benjamin’s postseason campaign.

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His individual district championship in October provided an early indication of his ability to perform under pressure. Woods needed a birdie on the final hole and delivered by sinking a 40-foot putt on No. 18. The two-under-par 69 secured individual medalist honors and helped Benjamin advance to the next stage.

He continued that form at the regional championship, where he carded a one-under-par 70. Benjamin finished tied with Oxbridge Academy, and the Buccaneers ultimately secured the regional title in a sudden-death tiebreaker.

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Those performances have established a pattern. Woods has consistently produced strong scores at key moments, whether the goal was securing an individual distinction or helping Benjamin advance in the team competition.

His coach, Toby Harbeck, also offered an interesting glimpse into the teenager’s competitive mindset during Benjamin’s 2025 state championship victory. Recalling an exchange with Charlie Woods during the final round, Harbeck said that when the player reached the 14th hole, he asked, “Coach, how are your nerves holding up?”

From two state team titles to a potential third

Woods already has a meaningful history at the FHSAA Class 1A state championship.

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He helped Benjamin win its first title of his high school career as a freshman in 2023. Two years later, he played another important role in the Buccaneers’ championship run.

During that tournament, Woods carded a four-under-par 68 in the final round, tying for the lowest score of the day. Benjamin defeated The First Academy by five strokes to secure its second state championship in three years.

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Woods finished tied for fourth individually at two-under-par for the tournament, following rounds of 74 and 68. Although he did not claim the individual title, his closing performance demonstrated his ability to make a difference when a team championship was at stake.

The circumstances are different this time. Last year, his 68 came during the final round and helped Benjamin secure the team trophy. This year, his opening 67 has put him in contention for individual honors while giving the Buccaneers another opportunity to defend their title.

A third team championship would also bring his high school career full circle. He helped Benjamin win as a freshman, contributed to another victory as a junior, and now has a chance to finish his senior season with another title.

Charlie Woods’ progress has extended well beyond high school golf. One of his biggest individual breakthroughs came at the 2025 AJGA Team TaylorMade Invitational at Streamsong Resort’s Black Course.

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Competing in only his fifth career American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) event, he captured his first AJGA title with rounds of 70, 65, and 66. His 15-under-par total of 201 gave him a three-shot victory in a competitive junior field.

The performance was particularly impressive because of his scoring consistency. Across the 54-hole tournament, Woods recorded 26 birdies and one eagle. The birdie total established both a tournament record and an AJGA Invitational record.

The achievement attracted considerable attention, with the AJGA later recognizing the Team TaylorMade Invitational with its 2025 Media Award. The recognition followed the unprecedented worldwide media interest generated by Woods’ first AJGA victory.

The win was an important moment in his development. Playing under the attention that comes with being Tiger Woods’ son, he demonstrated that he could compete against highly regarded junior golfers and earn a significant title through his own performance.

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Woods has already demonstrated that he can handle the pressure of important tournaments. Now, he has an opportunity to do the same and claim a third state championship title for his school.