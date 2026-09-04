Charlie Woods Issues Statement After Signing Shock NIL Deal With $3.5B Golf Brand Amid Shaky Season

Seventeen-year-old Charlie Woods might be competing at the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, but he is making headlines for an entirely different reason. The rising golfer has reportedly signed a sudden and surprising NIL deal with TaylorMade Golf, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Tiger Woods. TaylorMade, a $3.5 billion golf brand, announced the news in a post on X on Friday, September 4.

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“Just getting started. Welcome to the squad, Charlie Woods,” TaylorMade wrote on X alongside a video.

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In the clip, Woods Jr. can be seen in a locker room opening his locker and pulling out a TaylorMade-branded cap. He then puts it on, making the partnership official.

“Having TaylorMade in my corner has been great,” Woods said, per Golf.com’s Jack Hirsh. “They’ve supported me a lot over the last year, and I’m really excited to officially be part of Team TaylorMade. So many great players have been a part of this team, and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.”

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TaylorMade, of course, is a leading American sports equipment manufacturer that has been a dominant force in the golf industry since its founding in 1979 by Gary Adams. The company revolutionized the sport by introducing the first metalwood driver. It quickly replaced traditional persimmon wood clubs and permanently changed the trajectory of golf technology.

The company is globally recognized for its cutting-edge research and development, particularly in producing high-performance drivers, irons, and TP5 golf balls. And besides the 17-year-old, they have also signed huge names like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler.

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“We build our roster of athletes around those who are driven by the game of golf and have an unmatched desire to compete at the highest level,” said David Abeles, TaylorMade Golf President & CEO. “Charlie epitomizes that every time he tees it up. The growth of his game over the last few years speaks for itself, and we are humbled he chose TaylorMade to support him as he competes at the junior level and during his transition to collegiate golf.

Regardless, the announcement came as Charlie Woods is knee-deep in the Junior Players Championship.

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He shot a 1-under 71 in the first round of the event at TPC Sawgrass, placing him tied for eighth place and three shots off the lead. His colorful opening round featured five birdies, including a clutch par save on the famous island 17th hole after his tee shot rested on a footpath, alongside four bogeys, putting him right in early contention. While he appears to be doing well in the event, the same can’t be said about the rest of 2026.

In contrast to his highly successful 2025 campaign, the Florida State University commit faced an uphill battle with several missed cuts and heartbreak in major junior tournaments. At the 2026 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, he struggled significantly, finishing last in the 36-player field. He also fell just one stroke short of a playoff in U.S. Open local qualifying at Eagle Trace and failed to defend his title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational, where he finished tied for 28th.

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Despite the setbacks, Woods demonstrated measurable growth and grit, bouncing back from poor starts to post career-best rounds on major stages. He successfully fought through high-stakes qualifiers to earn spots in top national championships. At the U.S. Junior Amateur, after opening with a 76, he shot an even-par 70 to force his way into a massive 14-for-2 playoff for a match-play spot.

However, he was ultimately eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole. He showed similar determination at the Boys Junior PGA Championship, bouncing back with a 2-under 70 to comfortably clear the 36-hole cut before missing the secondary 54-hole cut. Clearly, he hasn’t had the best year so far, but this new NIL deal must make things a little better for the 17-year-old.