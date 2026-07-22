Charlie Woods Kicks Club, Drops NSFW Bomb After Heartbreaking U.S. Junior Amateur Exit

Tiger Woods is known for letting his emotions fly on the course. During the 2022 Masters, a hot mic caught the 15-time major champion dropping an F-bomb after hitting a poor shot from the trees on the ninth. We saw the same glimpses of him in his son on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Competing at the U.S. Junior Amateur, Woods Jr. dropped an F-bomb during his second round.

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“Ah f*** you,” a hot mic caught him saying. Nuclr Golf shared a clip of the moment on X.

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The moment came from his tee shot on the par-3 11th at the Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In the clip, the 17-year-old watched his shot go awry before immediately venting his frustration, letting an F-bomb fly as he turned away, dropped his club, and kicked it. The USGA has rules in place to penalize players for profanity: a warning, a two-stroke penalty, or disqualification, depending on the severity.

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But at the time of writing, it remains unclear whether Charlie Woods will face any disciplinary action for the outburst. It was only his second hole of the day since he started at the 10th tee. Although he bogeyed on the 11th, he recovered from that with an eagle-two on the par-4 13th. This helped him settle into the round, as he finished the round scoring 70.

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Having scored a 76 in the first round, the 70 was enough for him to qualify at 5 over and reach a 14-player playoff for the final two match-play spots. However, the Floridian was eliminated after making a bogey on the first playoff hole. Golf Channel reported he went for the green in two from 270 yards, but unfortunately for him, he pulled his shot into the left rough. Then, he failed to convert a 35-foot birdie chip.

Regardless of his performance, however, this appears to be the first major incident where the 17-year-old has dropped profanity on course during a tournament. Yet, he shouldn’t be that upset because, despite being eliminated, it was a major improvement from his previous U.S. Junior appearances. Woods’ latest rounds of 76-70 are far better than what he managed in his last couple of appearances.

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His previous two appearances yielded 82-80 (2024) and 80-74 (2023). So, from that perspective, Charlie Woods, who ranks 174th in the AJGA rankings, has improved. That being said, frustration on the course appears to bring out similar reactions from both Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods.