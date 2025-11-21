Charlie Woods May Not Follow Sister Sam Woods to Stanford as Top Florida College Shows Interest

Charlie Woods has been making a lot of moves this year. He picked up his first AJGA tournament win in May, and recently led Benjamin High School to a Florida state championship win with a team-best 68. The teenage phenom is firmly planted among the nation’s top junior golfers, ranked No. 9 in the latest AJGA standings. But what comes next for him is still in question. Will he follow his father’s and sister’s footsteps? Maybe not.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tiger Woods went to Stanford. In 1995, he was named Stanford’s Male Freshman of the Year, and has been an All-American player from 1994-96. And Charlie’s sister, Sam Woods, is currently studying there after putting an early end to her soccer career. But Charlie Woods is most likely not going to take the same path. A recent update has come to light that he may be looking at Florida State University.

His potential interest in Florida State was on display last weekend at the Florida Class 1A State Championship in Howey-in-the-Hills. Seminoles coach Trey Jones was spotted talking with Tiger Woods while watching Charlie fire a team-best 68 in the final round at Mission Resort + Club’s El Campeon course.

ADVERTISEMENT

FSU is no stranger to top-tier golf, having finished as national runner-up in 2024 and recently landing AJGA No. 1 Miles Russell as their latest signee. Securing Charlie Woods would instantly strengthen their 2027 recruiting class and position them as strong rivals to the University of Florida, which also boasts a loaded AJGA Top 10 lineup.

The rivals Florida Gators’ 2027 graduating class consists of Giuseppe Puebla and Jessy Huebner, who are currently ranked 2nd & 4th on the AJGA rankings, respectively. Surprisingly, Charlie is currently the only player in the top 10 rankings of the AJGA who still hasn’t committed to a college.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harbeck even added that they want “Charlie to be Charlie,” and carve his own path. “We don’t want Charlie to be Tiger,” he noted, suggesting that going down the Stanford route might just take away his identity. Of course, he has the same mannerisms as his father, but when it comes to college, Charlie Woods might just be charting a fresh course, even if it means passing on the family legacy.

Though the mystery of Charlie Woods taking the Stanford path still looms, it is to be noted that back in 2023, he had already been clear about his stance on joining Stanford. Toby Harbeck revealed that the 16-year-old had said “no” to that route as he was drawn to schools in the Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With college plans still an anomaly, all eyes are now on Charlie’s next challenge, where he’ll tee off next and continue proving himself against the nation’s best junior golfers.

Where will Charlie Woods be playing next?

While Charlie’s collegiate future remains a mystery, the high school phenom is keeping busy on the competitive front. He is gearing up for the Rolex Tournament of Champions, set to take place from November 22–26, 2025, at the TPC San Antonio, Canyons Course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Woods has shown a knack for shining in high-pressure events, from his first AJGA tournament win in May to leading Benjamin High to a state championship just recently. He shot a stellar 68 in the final round to lead his team to a dramatic comeback victory and secured his school’s second state title in three years.

Looking further ahead, Charlie is also expected to tee it up at the 2025 PNC Championship from December 18–21 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes. But this is all based on whether Tiger Woods can compete. Last year, the father-son duo came heartbreakingly close, losing in a playoff, and the duo’s return would be a storybook reunion that fans have been anticipating.

Tiger Woods’ participation this year remains uncertain, however. The 82-time PGA Tour winner underwent his seventh back surgery in October, a lumbar disc replacement at the L4/L5 level. Given these setbacks and his long-awaited comeback, the golfing world is eager to see if we will get to see them play the PNC Championship this year.