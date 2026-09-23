Charlie Woods Pays His Mother Elin Nordegren’s Special Homage Through His Golf Equipment

Charlie Woods may be better known for the name he carries. After all, his father, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, has built a legacy that few in golf can match. But away from the spotlight surrounding his father, the 17-year-old shares a close bond with his Swedish mother, Elin Nordegren. And that bond extends beyond his personal life, with Nordegren often by his side as he navigates the golf course.

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“I love that head cover…,” a bystander told Woods in a video shared by TaylorMade on YouTube as Woods Jr. walked past her golf cart at TPC Sawgrass some time ago. “I named him Bejorn…,” he responded. Woods initially bought the headcover thinking it represented a Norwegian Viking, but later discovered it was actually Swedish. Despite the mix-up over its origins, the headcover held a deeper meaning for Woods Jr.

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“Well, my mom’s from Sweden and all my family is from Sweden, so they all live over there,” he explained how it’s a means for him to pay homage to his mother and extended family.

While modern Norway and Sweden share ancestry rooted in the ancient Germanic and Nordic tribes that inhabited Scandinavia, the headcover had a more personal significance for Woods. It served as a reminder of his Swedish heritage and the family roots he remains connected to. Regardless, the moment came as Woods practiced at TPC Sawgrass alongside TaylorMade player development representative Manny Girona.

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Days later, Charlie Woods would go on to play at the course again. This time, however, the stakes were even higher, as he competed at the Junior Players Championship. And the 17-year-old finished tied for eighth at 1-under-par 215 after rounds of 71-73-71. Woods Jr. closed with a 1-under 71 featuring five birdies and four bogeys, seven shots behind winner JP Lynch. This was his best performance this season yet.

And among those watching Woods take on the event was someone especially close to him. His mother, Elin Nordegren. Nordegren was there on the sidelines, offering her support as Charlie navigated the tournament. She was particularly present during the second round, when the 17-year-old capped his day with a birdie on the 18th hole, keeping himself in contention heading into the final round.

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This came at a time when Woods’ legendary father appeared in a Martin County, Florida, courtroom two days before Charlie’s round. He pleaded no contest to a reduced reckless-driving charge, stemming from the March rollover crash that had originally led to a DUI charge. As part of the plea agreement, Tiger accepted a five-year driver’s license suspension and fines. In any case, unlike Nordegren, Tiger Woods is from Cypress, California.

So, this begs the question: how did they meet, being from continents apart?

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How did Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren meet?

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren met in 2001 at the British Open. They were introduced by Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik, for whose children Nordegren worked as a nanny. Initially uninterested and dating someone else, Nordegren eventually agreed to date Woods after his persistent pursuit. They got engaged in November 2003 during a trip to South Africa and married in October 2004, in a private ceremony in Barbados.

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The couple had two children, daughter Sam and son Charlie. Right after having Charlie was born, their marriage ended amid a high-profile scandal in late 2009. Reports revealed Woods’ multiple extramarital affairs. The revelations followed a Thanksgiving night car crash outside their Florida home after Nordegren confronted him. Despite attempts to reconcile, they separated and finalized their divorce in August 2010.

Despite what happened in the past, Charlie Woods remains close to both his parents, as he navigates his budding golf career.