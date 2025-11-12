Charlie Woods’ Response to Dad Tiger Woods Accomplishing Rare Golf Feat Comes to Light

Thanksgiving is most associated with the NFL, as the PGA Tour golf schedule ends in September. There’s the Thanksgiving Skins Game making a comeback this year, but it’s not something that can create special moments. However, this one did. When two of golf’s biggest names got together for a casual holiday round, something extraordinary was bound to happen. And when it happened, the legendary Tiger Woods went nuts.

Fred Couples invited Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods for a Thanksgiving dinner and golf match. They were playing at the Madison Club, which is Fred Couples’ home club. And on the 212-yard second hole, Tiger Woods made a hole-in-one. SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio shared an Instagram post where Couples shared the full story of what transpired.

Giving a proper description of what went through at the Madison Club before the hole-in-one, Fred Couples said, “I’m riding with Joe Lacava, his caddy, my old caddy. Charlie and Tiger going. The pins back right, and you gotta go over this bunker. But if you hit in the right spot, it’s not a hole-in-one pin. So we’re going up there. We just get in the cart, and I tell Joe, ‘That’s got a shot. ‘ He just kinda, you know, who’s gonna (make) from 212 yards? …And then we get up there. And I kept quiet because when there was no ball up on that side of the green, Joe didn’t really say anything. It could’ve trickled over. And I thought it was in.”

Couples continued, “And to say he (Tiger Woods) got excited was an understatement. He went nuts, and Charlie loved it. And I wanna say it was his first hole in one, and I can’t put words in his mouth, but it was a long time since he made a hole in one, and that was some shot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (@siriusxmpgatour)

While Couples was anticipating that the ball would have rolled over, it was actually in the hole. Tiger Woods is an excellent golfer who has amassed 20 hole-in-ones throughout his career. Surprisingly, only three of them came on the PGA Tour. What’s even more surprising is that they came in three consecutive years. But besides those three, Woods has made many holes-in-one while playing practice rounds or friendly matches. He ties in the number of holes-in-one with his all-time greatest status rival, Jack Nicklaus, and falls one short of Arnold Palmer.

While there are no details of the last hole-in-one Tiger Woods had before achieving the feat at the Madison Club, Couples says it was a long time ago. The most recent incident of Woods celebrating a hole-in-one was when Charlie Woods hit it at the 2024 PNC Championship. Both Tiger and Charlie Woods had made a tradition of playing at PNC Championship events, but this time they won’t make it because of Tiger’s back surgery.

While his contention at the PNC Championship 2025 looks unlikely, some good news came up about his health recently.

Tiger Woods spotted swinging for promotional content

It’s not uncommon to see Tiger Woods make short comebacks after health problems. After undergoing an Achilles tendon surgery in March 2025, he was swinging at the Liberty National Golf Club for the Nexus Cup 2025. This gave fans a glimmer of hope. However, Woods announced back surgery in October 2025, which raised concerns about his comeback. This time again, some good news came in, which shows Tiger Woods’ resilience.

Not many would have hoped to see Woods back in action so quickly after his 7th back surgery in October. Despite the demanding procedure and his increasing age, Woods was looking healthy and fit during a Bridgestone Golf content shoot in Florida. This marked one of his few public appearances since the surgery, which required complete rest and rehabilitation.

Fans expressed optimism and excitement about his condition. Some fans even said that it wouldn’t surprise them if Woods plays at the Masters in 2026. Although immediate comeback possibilities remain doubtful, the overall sentiment is positive regarding Woods’ potential recovery and future return to golf.