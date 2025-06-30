Charlie Woods Rival Follows in Brooks Koepka’s Footsteps After PGA Tour Success

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Just five days after being announced as one of the star attractions for the 2025 ISCO Championship, Charlie Woods’s biggest junior rival decided to make waves of his own. Miles Russell hit Instagram on Monday evening with news that’s got the amateur golf world buzzing.

“Beyond excited to announce my commitment to Florida State University!” Russell posted on his Instagram account. The 16-year-old phenom expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and longtime coach Ramon Bescansa. Additionally, he thanked FSU’s Coach Jones for the amazing opportunity ahead.

Coach Trey Jones has transformed FSU into a national powerhouse during his 22-year tenure. His program has guided players to four Top-5 NCAA Championship finishes and 18 consecutive NCAA Regional appearances. The Seminoles clearly know how to develop elite talent into professional stars.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His FSU commitment follows the same path as five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. Koepka dominated the Seminoles from 2008-2012, earning ACC Player of the Year honors twice. Furthermore, he set FSU’s all-time low scoring average at 71.11 before launching his professional career.

AD

The announcement comes just days after the ISCO Championship’s official Instagram revealed Russell among their star commitments. The tournament organizers posted their excitement about securing “another round of commits for the 2025 ISCO Championship.” They highlighted Russell as a “junior phenom” who’s “turning heads and breaking records at every level.” Russell joins an impressive ISCO field that has Luke Clanton, Matti Schmid, and Peter Malnati. The tournament will run from July 10 to 13, 2025, offering a $4 million purse at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISCO Championship (@iscochampionship) Expand Post

Russell’s rivalry with Charlie Woods has captivated junior golf fans nationwide. The Jacksonville Beach native broke Tiger Woods’s 32-year amateur record by becoming the youngest AJGA Rolex Boys Player of the Year. However, their recent head-to-head battle told a different story.

Charlie dominated the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May, beating Russell by six strokes. The victory marked Charlie’s first AJGA title and proved his ability to compete against elite talent. Russell finished seventh at 9-under, still a solid showing against top competition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But here’s where things get interesting—Russell and Charlie represent two completely different approaches to elite junior development.

Miles Russell and Charlie Woods: Redefining Amateur Golf’s Future

Russell embodies the new generation of golf perfectly. He became the youngest player ever to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour at just 15 years old. Then he made his PGA Tour debut while somehow maintaining amateur status and securing endorsement deals with TaylorMade and Nike. Charlie Woods takes the more traditional route.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 16-year-old builds his resume through junior tournaments and USGA events. His recent AJGA victory showed he’s ready to battle the best junior talent head-to-head. Both approaches have serious merit. Russell gains invaluable experience testing himself against seasoned professionals. Charlie focuses on dominating his age group while developing fundamental skills. Their contrasting paths prove there’s no single blueprint for success.

Russell’s FSU choice signals his commitment to following Koepka’s proven blueprint. The program’s track record speaks for itself—multiple major champions and consistent elite development. Coach Jones has already demonstrated his ability to guide top amateurs, such as former world No. 1 amateur Luke Clanton, to professional success.