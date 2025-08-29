Charlie Woods’s Debut at Tiger Woods’s Den Off to a Rough Start Days After High School Feat Showed Hope

Charlie Woods’s golf team at Benjamin School was on fire after their dominating win at the 2025 American Heritage Invitational. They crushed it, outplaying strong contenders like American Heritage – Delray and Columbus HS. But before the ink was dry on that victory, Woods was already eyeing his next test at TPC Sawgrass. Unfortunately, his latest outing hasn’t quite lived up to the hype.

Currently gunning for his second AJGA win at the 2025 The Junior Players Championship, Charlie Woods carded a 4-over 76 in the first round, struggling on the front nine with a 40 that included a bogey-bogey start and just one birdie. Things improved slightly on the back nine, where he shot 36, but a closing bogey on 18 didn’t help his cause during his maiden TPC Sawgrass run.

Now Woods faces a tough challenge ahead, sitting seven shots behind the leaders. Of course, this is a slightly disappointing performance from the 16-year-old, considering his dad, Tiger Woods, won the same event twice at TPC Sawgrass.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, there’s hope. Miles Russell and Nicholas Logis are currently tied for the top spot, each carding a stellar 4-under 68 in the first round. Woods will need to bring his A-game if he wants to close the gap and make a move up the leaderboard. And, if history’s any proof, he will likely move up the ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But it’s definitely not going to be easy. Miles Russell, one of the current leaders of the TPC Sawgrass event, made history in 2023 by becoming the youngest winner of the Junior Players Championship at just 14 years old, competing against the best male amateurs 19 and under since 2007. Regardless of the tough competition, Charlie Woods and Miles Russell seem to perform well outside the pressure-filled event.

AD

Miles Russell may be a competitor to Charlie Woods, but he is definitely a friend first

Charlie Woods and Miles Russell, two of the most talented young golfers, were expected to have a fierce rivalry. But during the practice round at the Junior Players Championship 2025, something unexpected happened. Instead of icy tension, the two 16-year-olds were spotted riding in the same golf cart, chatting away like old friends. Russell even took the wheel, with Woods riding shotgun.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite it being their first full round together, their familiarity was pretty much on display. Russell had nothing but praise for Woods, saying, “He’s been playing great. He’s doing everything really well.” Their friendship wasn’t entirely new, though. Russell hosted a charity event in 2024, the Florida Sunshine Cup, where Woods was present. They’ve also been together at the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am, a tournament hosted by Tiger Woods. Their friendship didn’t start here, but it’s clear they’re familiar with each other.

The two 16-year-olds were paired with AJGA Executive Director Stephen Hamblin and TaylorMade Vice President of Sports Marketing Eddie Erkmanis during the practice round. Now, they’re facing off at TPC Sawgrass in one of the top junior golf tournaments. The competition is set to get fierce, but for now, they’re just enjoying the game. Will Woods close the gap, or will Russell keep his lead? Whatever the answer may be, the battle is on, and so is the friendship.