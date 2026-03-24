Charlie Woods Seen Hyping Tiger Woods’s TGL Team While Debuting New College Look

A role is reversed in the TGL Season 2 finale. In the last few years, during Tiger Woods’s sabbatical era, we have seen only Tiger Woods cheering on his son Charlie Woods’s journey from the background. This time, Junior Woods was the one in the stands, supporting his father’s team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, playing against the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC). While there, he donned new merch representing his college.

Charlie Woods was spotted wearing a Florida State University (FSU) cap. He recently committed to play for the Seminoles on February 10, 2026, choosing to stay in-state rather than following his father’s footsteps to Stanford.

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While Charlie Woods was in the stands, his father remained on the bench and is still recovering from surgery to replace a lumbar disc performed in October 2025. Still, this moment feels special as we have seen Senior Woods in these supporting roles for his son’s journey.

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He has even caddied for Charlie at the Notah Begay III Junior National 2023 in Louisiana. Following a disappointing missed cut at The Open Championship in Scotland in 2024, he immediately traveled to Michigan to support Charlie during his debut at the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills. Despite Charlie having a tough day (a 12-over-par 82), Tiger was present to offer support, even though rules prohibited him from caddying.

In November 2025, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren both watched their son, Charlie Woods, fire a final-round 68 to lead The Benjamin School to another state title. As a dedicated father and coach, Tiger always plays a significant role in nurturing Charlie’s golf career.

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During the 2022 PNC Championship Charlie was dealing with a left ankle injury. Woods, who was simultaneously battling plantar fasciitis in his right foot, joked that they were the “perfect ying and yang.”

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This time, Charlie comes after a tough week at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. He finished dead last in the 36-player field with a 26-over-par total. Maybe, being at the TGL in FSU hat can help him find some positive energy after that setback in his collegiate career.

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Beyond Charlie’s new hat, fans noticed something more in the TGL’s season finale.

The clean-shaven Tiger Woods sparks a question: Is major season here?

Tiger arrived at the TGL finale with an unexpected change in appearance. He showed up with a smooth, clean-shaven face, sparking immediate speculation about whether ‘Major Championship Season’ had arrived.

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A clean face, Tiger Woods means, he is ready for the hunt. Back in 2010, after shaving his beard after a 78th place finish at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, Woods went into tears. He had five top-20 finishes in his last six events of the season, with a second-place finish at the Chevron World Challenge. Out of his 15 major wins, he achieved 14 of them while being completely clean-shaven, with the most recent Masters title back in 2019.

Meanwhile, the battle for the SoFi Cup reached its peak on March 23, 2026. Los Angeles Golf Club took the early advantage in the best-of-three series, winning Match 1 in a closely contested battle at the SoFi Center. Jupiter Links, the No. 4 seed that made an improbable run to the finals after Tom Kim’s regular-season-ending ace, now faces a win-or-go-home situation in Match 2 on Tuesday night. If Jupiter wins Match 2 at 7 p.m., a decisive Match 3 will follow immediately at 9 p.m. to crown the Season 2 champion.

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But whether it is Charlie Woods rocking his new Florida State gear or Tiger Woods revealing a ‘business mode’ shave, the Woods family continues to command the golf world’s attention as they always did.