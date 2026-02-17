Charlie Woods Signs First-Ever Agency Deal Ahead of Florida College Debut

July 23, 2024, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, USA: Charlie Woods USA tees off the first hole – North Course during the second round of the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club. Bloomfield Hills USA – ZUMAw109 20240723_fap_w109_013 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

July 23, 2024, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, USA: Charlie Woods USA tees off the first hole – North Course during the second round of the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club. Bloomfield Hills USA – ZUMAw109 20240723_fap_w109_013 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

For years, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Charlie Woods. Notably, many thought that he would follow in the footsteps of his father and elder sister while making the choice regarding his University and land at Stanford. However, young Charlie decided to make a bold move by choosing Florida State University to build his career. Now, Tiger Woods’ 17-year-old son has made yet another decision, which might be putting him

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just days after verbally committing to Florida State University, Charlie Woods has signed an official deal with his first agency. He has joined hands with Players Group Management, represented by Allen Hobbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency also handles rising PGA Tour names such as Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris, and Caleb Surratt. Additionally, the brand already represents FSU’s star player and his future squad member, Miles Russell. However, his father still remains committed to Excel Sports Management.

Imago July 29, 2025, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA: CHARLIE WOODS lines up a putt during the Junior PGA, Golf Herren Championships on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. West Lafayette USA – ZUMAw145 20250729_zsp_w145_015 Copyright: xDavidxWegielx

While he just signed a contract with his first agency, he is still waiting to secure a NIL deal. Charlie’s soon-to-be teammate, Russell, alongside the deal with Players Group Management, also boasts partnerships with TaylorMade, Nike, and Liberty National Golf Club, among others. The Florida State golf team competes in Nike apparel.

ADVERTISEMENT

His commitment to the University of Florida furthermore places him in elite company. He will team up with top junior Miles Russell who beat FSU over finalists like the University of Alabama. As such, this will help the Florida team strengthen a program already built for national contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Now, as 17-year-old Woods is aiming to take over the golf realm, father Woods recently threw light on how things have rapidly changed since his era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods details how the golfing realm has changed rapidly as Charlie Woods look to continue legacy

Tiger Woods’ son still has a lot of time to establish himself in the golfing realm. But he is trying his best to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father. Thankfully, according to Woods, Charlie will have a relatively easier way to the top. And that is because of the fast-paced technological development that has happened in the last decade. Reflecting on the topic at last year’s Hero World Challenge, Woods even stated that Charlie is playing golf in a ‘different world.’

Imago December 22, 2024, Orlando, Florida, United States: Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, wait to putt on the 18th green during the second round of the 2024 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Orlando United States – ZUMAs197 20241222_aaa_s197_417 Copyright: xPaulxHennessyx

In an interaction with Golfweek last year, the USA golfing legend stated, “We didn’t have cell phones. We would have written letters that would show up in the mailbox. ‘Oh, my God, I got a letter.’ “

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods also pointed out how the coaches nowadays can communicate with the players in an instant. This was pretty much unheard of when the 50-year-old started his golfing journey. But despite all the differences, Woods makes sure to guide and support his 17-year-old through and through.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s fun to be a part of the process with Charlie and go through it and see where the opportunities that he has created for himself by playing better, places that he could play, wants to play, and ultimately we’ll decide where he wants to go play,” Tiger added further in his Golfweek interview.

Thus, with things looking pretty upbeat, fans will now look to see how Charlie Woods’ career takes shape in the coming days.