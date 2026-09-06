Charlie Woods Silences Doubters With Statement Finish After Months of Heartbreak

Charlie Woods has finally made a strong comeback and silenced his haters. On Sunday, the 17-year-old closed the Junior Players Championship with a 1-under 71. He finished the final round at TPC Sawgrass tied for eighth place, his best result this season at the event. It also comes as a response to every doubt that piled up after a shaky second round.

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As TWLegion reported on X, “Charlie Woods fires a final round, 1-under par (71), on Sunday at the Junior PLAYERS Championship, an AJGA event. Woods is currently T8 and appears he will secure a Top 10 at TPC Sawgrass in what was a positive week following his signing with TaylorMade.”

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It’s a big win for Charlie, as it is his second top-10, a redemption arc after the NIL backlash. For context, Woods opened with a steady one-under 71 on Friday, good for a tie for ninth. He was four shots behind the first-round leader, Chase Bauer. Naturally, it was a promising start on the same stadium course where his father, Tiger Woods, won the Players twice.

Then came round two, and the doubts crept back in. Woods carded a 1-over 73, mixing four birdies with five bogeys, sliding to tie for 14th at even par. That pushed him four shots off the three-way leaders: Sam Carraher, Giuseppe Puebla, and Dawson Lew. It looked like the same script that has defined his year: flashes of quality buried under stretches of costly mistakes.

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However, Sunday brought back the real response. On the front nine, Charlie Woods carded a mixed bag. The 17-year-old opened the round with a rough bogey but then made a birdie on the second before a bogey on the par-3 third. He steadied himself with back-to-back pars on the fourth and fifth before dropping another shot at six. Charlie tried to regain his momentum by making a birdie on the seventh hole but bogeyed the eighth. He closed the turn with a birdie on nine to make the turn at 1-over 37.

But the back nine was where he found his rhythm. He birdied the tenth and eleventh to swing back into red figures, then reeled off seven straight pars from twelve to eighteen to sign for a back nine of 34 and a final round of 1-under 71.

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The round marked the best finish of his junior career, a direct improvement on last year’s tie for 31st in his tournament debut.

That being said, this finish also caps a rough season for Charlie Woods. For context, he was last at the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, where he posted a four-round total of 26-over par. Moreover, he missed the match-play portion of the U.S. Junior Amateur after getting eliminated on the first hole of a 14-for-2 sudden-death playoff at Saucon Valley Country Club’s Grace Course in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In July 2026, he missed the 54-hole cut at the Junior PGA Championship after shooting rounds of 75, 70, and 77.

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His strong final-round finish also carries extra weight because of what happened just days earlier. On Friday, TaylorMade announced it had signed Woods to an NIL deal, putting him alongside his father, Tiger Woods, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy on the brand’s roster.

At 17, it’s a remarkable addition to his resume, but it also came with swift backlash. Critics argued Charlie Woods hadn’t earned that kind of company. But a tied-for-eighth finish at one of the most prestigious events on the AJGA calendar addressed some of those doubts.

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Next, Woods will face the pressure of living up to his TaylorMade deal.