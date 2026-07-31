Charlie Woods Suffers Disappointing Junior PGA Championship Finish After USGA Heartbreak

Charlie Woods walked off the 18th green at PGA Frisco on Wednesday evening with a scorecard that read like relief. Thirteen pars, two birdies, one lone bogey. The kind of round a teenager plays when he needs it most and gets it. His group had barely cleared the ropes before the talk around Fields Ranch turned to the next round, to a leaderboard he’d just fought his way back onto. By Thursday, that talk was over.

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The story of Charlie Woods’ Junior PGA Championship week finished with a 77. It’s becoming a familiar pattern for Woods. He opened at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East with a 3-over 75, tied for 53rd and seven shots behind American Kailer Stone’s opening 68. He answered with a bogey-free stretch of 13 pars and two birdies for a 2-under 70 on the West Course, squeezing inside the 36-hole cut by two shots at 1-over 145, tied for 46th.

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However, in the third round, Woods carded three birdies but also dropped shots on seven holes. He had six bogeys and a double en route to a 5-over round. The lethal blow came on the back nine.

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Charlie made the turn at 1-over but picked up a double bogey on the par-4 10th. After that, he made three consecutive bogeys between the 11th and the 13th. The teenager added one more square to his scorecard on the par-4 16th. The late charge on the last two holes proved futile. He was at 6-over for the championship, five shots outside the cut line after 54 holes. The same thing happened a week earlier at the U.S. Junior Amateur.

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He opened with rounds of 76 and 70 to sit at 5-over, which put him in a 14-for-2 playoff for the final match-play berths. He lost on the first extra hole.

At Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Woods needed a birdie on the par-5 opening playoff hole simply to survive. His approach came up 25 yards short.

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As he settled over a chip from the rough for what would have been a stay-alive birdie, a spectator’s phone camera clicked mid-backswing. Woods chunked the shot, made bogey, and was overheard telling the crowd, “Really, dude? I mean, come on.”

Americans Eli Wessel and Hudson Kutchma took the last two match-play spots. Woods missed the cut at the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2024 and again in 2025; this playoff loss was as close as he has come.

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Frisco was supposed to be where he made good on that momentum. Instead, Thursday’s third round unraveled. A year earlier, he’d finished tied for ninth at this event. This time, the story was altogether different.

A pattern worth watching

Charlie Woods didn’t undergo a swing change. What keeps repeating is the sequence itself: a bad start, a sharp recovery, then a bad finish. That doesn’t erase what he’s built away from these two events.

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He’s won two Florida state titles with Benjamin School, committed to play for Florida State as part of its 2027 class alongside top-ranked American amateur Miles Russell, and picked up an AJGA title last season.

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The U.S. Amateur begins in eleven days at Merion Golf Club, a field he tried to reach in July and missed by six shots at Ohio State. Charlie Woods won’t be there. What’s left is the pattern itself: three times this summer, a bad start has drawn out a real recovery, and three times the recovery hasn’t survived the finish.

Charlie Woods is currently ranked No. 181 on AJGA. In AJGA-sanctioned tournaments this year, his best finish came at the Junior Orange Bowl International Championship, where he tied for 19th.