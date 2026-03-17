Charlie Woods Takes the High Road as He Sends Rival Golfer Strong Message Despite a Dead Last Finish at Junior ‘Masters’

Most 17-year-olds would go silent after a devastating dead-last finish at one of junior golf’s biggest events, but Charlie Woods did the opposite. He came forward to publicly acknowledge Miles Russell, who beat him by 41 shots and took home the famous golden jacket at Sage Valley.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“What an honor to compete in the @JuniorInvitational at Sage Valley, a really incredible event. Huge congrats to my friend and future teammate, @milesrussellgolf, on the win,” Charlie wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both young players have committed to Florida State University and are currently among the most closely watched names in junior golf, and rightfully so. Although neither has said anything against the other publicly, this makes the media’s rivalry narrative purely a leaderboard conversation. Basically, the media and the golf community have always expected more from Charlie, given his last name, but Russell has made an impactful place, all because of his stunning achievements.

Russell is the youngest to make the cut at a Korn Ferry Tour event at 15 years, 5 months, 16 days. The achievement came at the 2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic. He tied for 20th in his Korn Ferry debut, becoming the youngest to achieve a top-20 finish on that tour or the PGA Tour. He is also the first player to win the Junior Players Championship twice. On the course, Charlie and Miles are competitors. Off it, Charlie has made clear he sees Russell as a friend and a future teammate.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2026, the gap between them showed up clearly at the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods, where both competed. Woods finished T68, while Russell finished tied for second. Even at Sage Valley, the leaderboard presented a somewhat similar image.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr Invitational at Sage Valley (@juniorinvitational) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Charlie Woods never found his footing across all four rounds. He opened with a 75, followed it with a 76, then had his worst day on Friday with an 83 that included a double bogey on hole one and a triple bogey on hole two. An 80 closing on the final day confirmed a 26-over total of 314, last place in a field of 36. Meanwhile, Miles Russell opened with a tournament-best 64, backed it up with rounds of 70 and 72 to stay firmly at the top, then closed with a 5-under 67 on the final day to finish at 15-under 273.

The Junior Invitational is not just another tournament. It is regarded as the Junior Masters because of its competitive stage and the importance it holds. It is where the next generation of PGA Tour players prove themselves, with alumni including Scottie Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia, and Joaquin Niemann. Charlie Woods can be one of them, and he only needs to focus on closing the gap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Putting aside golf results, Charlie Woods’ composure this week is a reflection of his surroundings off the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

A stable support system behind Charlie Woods

Tiger and Elin stood together on stage at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens in February, celebrating Charlie’s state championship ring for Class 1A, with no tension visible, despite their very public and bitter divorce in 2010. This was not a one-off instance.

Charlie has now won two FHSAA state titles with the Benjamin School, the first in 2023 and this one more recently. Both parents have shown up. Analysts increasingly connect a stable personal environment to performance consistency in junior golfers. Charlie’s situation, with two present parents despite a difficult history between them, gives him something most kids in high-pressure junior golf programs simply do not have.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 15x major winner has been clear on his son choosing his own path without any pressure of being the son of Tiger Woods, and that matters when you look at how Charlie Woods handles tough weeks publicly. A last-place finish at Sage Valley, and he is publicly congratulating the winner. That composure comes from somewhere.