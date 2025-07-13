Charlie Woods to Gear Up for College After Sister Sam Woods’ Stanford Move as Big Life Update Confirmed

For years, Charlie Woods has been a familiar presence by his father’s side—on the range, in pro-ams, and at PGA Tour events. The golf world has watched him grow from a quiet, wide-eyed kid into a serious competitor with a powerful swing and a game that mirrors flashes of his legendary father. Much like his older sister, Sam, Charlie Woods has mostly lived under the protective shadow of Tiger Woods, learning the ropes while staying grounded in the family’s deep commitment to the game and one another. But now, a new chapter is beginning to unfold.

A new chapter for Charlie Woods

It was just in March 2025 when we learnt of Sam Woods‘ announcement of her plans to attend Stanford University—the same school where Tiger Woods launched his iconic career. Sam Woods culminated her soccer journey with this decision and is soon to embark on a new chapter. And now, Charlie Woods, too, is preparing to take a major step of his own, and this time, it means stepping further away from his father’s watchful eye.

Charlie Woods currently attends and plays golf at the Benjamin School in Florida, a private preparatory academy. His sister, Sam, graduated from there in May, and even Kai Trump, President Donald Trump’s eldest granddaughter, attends school there. Woods will be graduating in 2027, and as he enters the heart of his high school years, this milestone marks more than just a date on a calendar. It signals his transition from a boy beside his dad to a young man preparing to forge his own path.

With Sam moving across the country and Charlie beginning to emerge in elite junior golf events, it’s becoming clear that both children are slowly but surely stepping out from under their father’s direct wing. For Tiger Woods, it’s a proud yet bittersweet turning point. While Charlie Woods’ college plans are uncertain, he will continue to carve out a path for himself in golf. While 2027 might still feel a long time away, the reality is setting in—soon, both Sam and Charlie will be out in the world chasing their own ambitions. And Charlie Woods’ schedule is only expected to grow more competitive in the coming years, with more AJGA events and national qualifiers on the horizon.

But for now, Charlie Woods is preparing for one of the most important junior tournaments of his career—another step forward in his rapidly rising journey through competitive golf.

Where will Charlie Woods play next?

Charlie Woods will be competing in the AJGA’s Players Championship from August 28-31 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. While the registration deadline is on July 15, Woods registered ahead on July 9, and it will be his most significant tournament to date. Charlie earned his spot in the elite field thanks to a breakout performance earlier this year. In March, he turned heads at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, one of the most prestigious events in junior golf. His strong showing there sparked a massive 235-spot leap in the AJGA rankings, firmly placing him among the sport’s rising stars.

That jump was more than just a number and was his ticket to TPC Sawgrass and a clear signal that he isn’t just riding the Woods name but is also starting to carve out his own story. And the venue couldn’t be more fitting or more symbolic, as it is the same course where Tiger Woods produced two unforgettable victories at The Players Championship (2001 & 2013). Now, over a decade after his father’s last triumph there, Charlie Woods will walk the same fairways with a chance to add his own moment to the family legacy. While the course has historically tested the world’s best, the Junior Players being played here for the 19th time offers Charlie a rare chance to compete in a setting already etched in Woods’ family history.