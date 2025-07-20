Charlie Woods to Take On Rival Who Gave Dad Tiger Woods & Him a Hard Time at Florida Event

The year is 2023, and two of the most talked-about father-son duos — Tiger Woods with Charlie Woods, and Matt Kuchar with Cameron Kuchar — are battling at the PNC Championship. Following the first of the two rounds, Charlie Woods said, “Didn’t miss a fairway and still managed to shoot 8 under. We just suck at putting.” Their rivals, Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar, led the way with a 15-under 57, building a three-shot lead over the teams. Despite their vastly different first-round score, the two father-son duos eventually finished right next to each other in a tie for fifth. And now, the two sons of the two legends are set to give us another thrilling rivalry this week!

The rivalry between Charlie Woods and Cameron Kuchar is set to heat up again at the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur, where they’ll represent Palm Beach County. The tournament will feature a 264-player field and begin with stroke play at Trinity Forest Golf Club and Brook Hollow Golf Club in Dallas on July 21. The top 64 players will advance to match play after two rounds, with the final match scheduled for July 26 at Trinity Forest.

Notably, Charlie Woods returns for his second year, while Kuchar makes his debut. Interestingly, the tournament schedule pairs Woods and Kuchar together. So, in the first round, Woods tees off at 2:03 p.m. on No. 10 at Brook Hollow on July 21, and Kuchar follows at 2:09 p.m. on No. 1 at Trinity Forest on the same day.

In the second round, Woods starts at 8:43 a.m. on No. 1 at Trinity Forest, and Kuchar begins at 8:59 a.m. on No. 10 at Brook Hollow. Woods will play with Americans William Long and Michael Riebe, while Kuchar will compete alongside Arrow Aarav Shah and Jake Lewis for both rounds of stroke play.

Now, at this upcoming event, will we see a finish like the 2023 PNC Championship, where the duo finished closely? Or will Charlie Woods score shots similar to the 2024 PNC Championship, where Woods and his dad finished far ahead in 2nd place, while Kuchar and his dad finished at T12? Whatever happens, Charlie Woods is likely to have strong support on his side. And for pretty good reasons!

Golf legend Sam Torrence believes Charlie Woods is a “machine.”

Golf legend Sam Torrance has drawn attention to the striking similarities between Tiger Woods and his son Charlie, noting that they share identical golf tendencies. According to Torrance, the 16-year-old Charlie has taken on his father’s mannerisms on the green, including the way he leans on the putter and swings. And Torrance believes that having Tiger as a coach will be invaluable for Charlie’s development, stating that “there’s no finer tutor than Tiger Woods to his son.”

However, Sam Torrance has been pretty open about his support for Charlie Woods. In fact, his praise for Charlie dates back to when the teenager was just 13 years old, competing in the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship. At that time, Torrance lauded Charlie’s potential, saying: “There’s nothing better [for Tiger] and, christ, he’s got a machine there, I think.”

Torrance has been impressed by Charlie’s performance in recent tournaments, including the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational, where he emerged victorious in May. “I just know how good the boy is,” Torrance said. Torrance’s comments come as Charlie Woods will next prepare to compete in the AJGA Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, a course where his father, Tiger Woods, won the Players Championship in 2001 and 2013.

Until the TPC Sawgrass event, let’s wait and see if Charlie Woods and Cameron Kuchar will give us another glimpse into their rivalry at the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur!