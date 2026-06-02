Charlie Woods Turns Agony Into Opportunity as Major USGA Door Suddenly Opens

Charlie Woods just qualified for the same championship his father won three straight times. Just last week, the young golfer came off a difficult week at Pelican Golf Club, finishing tied 28th and unable to defend his title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational. Now, just a few days later, he’s back in competition at Heathrow Country Club, Florida.

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“Charlie Woods has qualified for his third straight U.S. Junior Amateur, shooting 3-under 68 and winning a 2-for-1 playoff to get the final qualifying spot from the Heathrow Country Club qualifying site in Florida,” Golf journalist Cameron Jourdan reported on X. “The 2026 Junior Am will be held July 20-25 at Saucon Valley in Pennsylvania.”

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Notably, the 17-year-old won the tournament in a sudden-death playoff to qualify, but it wasn’t easy.

Charlie tied for last in regulation, forcing a two-for-one playoff with Eric Zhao. He played sharply under the pressure, making a birdie to win the trophy. This victory follows the heartbreak of a tied-10th finish at the U.S. Open local qualifier at Eagle Trace, where he finished one shot short of a playoff, having carded an even-par 72, a costly double-bogey at the 171-yard, par-3 seventh hole.

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Thankfully, his recent win will certainly dull the pain, especially as the tournament also carries major family significance.

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Tiger Woods had reportedly won the U.S. Junior Amateur three consecutive times from 1991 to 1993, and still remains the tournament’s most successful player as the event’s only three-time champion.

As for Charlie, his past US Junior Amateur campaigns haven’t been as smooth sailing. At his event debut at the Oakland Hills in 2024, Woods shot 82 and 80 (12-over and 10-over, respectively). He finished 242nd in a 264-player field.

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He later reflected that he had been so focused on winning, he lost sight of just playing the shots. Again, at Trinity Forest in 2025, Charlie Woods came off his best-ever AJGA result, but still couldn’t get through stroke play. He carded an 81 in round one and finished 14 over for the tournament.

Despite that, the 2025 season was a good one for Charlie Woods. He arrived at the Team TaylorMade Invitational at Streamsong ranked over 600 in the AJGA but left as a winner. He shot 70-65-66 for a 15-under total, beating the field (that included top-ranked Miles Russell) by three shots.

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Again at the Junior PGA Championship in Indiana, he was tied for second through 54 holes, sitting in the final group on Sunday before closing with a 74. That dropped him to a tie for ninth.

That was followed up with a good display on the course in November. He fired a four-under-par 68 to lead his Benjamin school team in the Florida Class 1A state championship. He made the Rolex Junior All-America first team in February and has committed to Florida State University.

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And now to continue the streak, Charlie doesn’t just have a chance to make a roaring comeback to U.S. Junior Amateur, he also has a chance to play for a special honor this time.

U.S. Amateur Medals & Trophy to be named for Woods

This year, in February, the USGA made a significant announcement. The U.S. Junior Amateur trophy and U.S. Amateur medal now bear Tiger Woods’s name. The trophy and the medal have been redesigned and renamed to honor an extraordinary competitive career in the sport’s history. Starting this year, whoever wins the U.S. Junior Open at Saucon Valley will lift the Tiger Woods trophy.

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Imago December 22, 2024, Orlando, Florida, United States: Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, wait to putt on the 18th green during the second round of the 2024 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Orlando United States – ZUMAs197 20241222_aaa_s197_417 Copyright: xPaulxHennessyx

The decision reflects just how singular Tiger’s amateur record is. He won the U.S. Junior Amateur three consecutive times and then followed that immediately with three consecutive U.S. Amateur titles from 1994 to 1996. No one has matched Tiger’s six USGA amateur championships.

The USGA has also noted that his influence has stretched well beyond the trophies themselves. He brought new audiences to the game, elevated the status of amateur competition, and inspired a whole new generation of junior golfers. In 2024, Tiger Woods received the Bob Jones Award, the USGA’s highest individual honor.

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“His achievements as junior and amateur didn’t just set records,” USGA’s Mike Wan said. “They set a new standard of excellence.”