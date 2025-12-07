Charlie Woods Turns Heads With Rare Scottie Scheffler Interaction After Disappointing Career Update

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Tiger Woods has ruled the golf world for the majority of his life. Hence, when his son, Charlie, developed an affinity towards the sport, conversations around whether he would be able to fill his father’s shoes ensued. Now, as Charlie works hard to rise to prominence, he encountered a rare moment in the ongoing Hero World Challenge.

As the top names in the golfing realm are battling it out at the event, current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shared a special moment with Woods’ son. In a recent video uploaded on Instagram by ‘Skratch,’ Scheffler could be spotted getting introduced by Woods with his son, Charlie. As Scheffler shook hands with the 16-year-old, Woods’ son looked awestruck, having come face to face with the modern golfing icon.

However, as Scheffler walked away after exchanging pleasantries, the interaction did evoke a particular thought among the golfing fans. And emulating the same emotion, ‘Skratch’ captioned the video saying, “Current No. 1, former No. 1… 21 minutes ago future No. 1?” Now then, while Charlie will be trying his best to become a renowned golfer, it is very early days to speculate whether he will become a world champion in the future or not.

However, in reality, Charlie Woods is rising rapidly as one of the most promising junior golfers. And a look at his recent accolades will make the speculation of the 16-year-old scaling the eliteness of his father even stronger. Charlie is now the youngest competitor at the PNC Championship, when he took part in the event back in 2020. And taking his golfing career to the next level, Woods Jr. recently won his maiden American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) title. And that’s not all. He also earned his All-American honors, displaying some incredible low scores like that, as 66 and 65, in prestigious events. Charlie also helped his school win a state championship.

Surely, all of these stats do point towards the fact that Charlie Woods is on the rise. Unfortunately, while Woods Jr. is bringing on the heat, his father, Tiger Woods, had a grim career update for his fans.

Tiger and Charlie Woods skip PNC Championship after career update

Charlie Woods and his father, Tiger Woods, have recently shared a disheartening career update. Just a few days back, Tiger Woods shared at the annual press conference of Hero World Challenge that he, along with his son, will not be participating in the PNC Championship. The event is scheduled to begin on December 18 and will continue till the 21 of the month in Orlando, Florida, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Imago December 22, 2024, Orlando, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods R and Charlie Woods line up a putt on the 9th green during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlando USA – ZUMAw109 20241222_fap_w109_015 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

For the last few years, this event has given Tiger Woods the chance to turn up on the fairways alongside his son. However, this year, he has unfortunately passed on the opportunity. “It wouldn’t be fair. Not only would it not be fair to my son, but it wouldn’t be fair to another team that could play and could have that experience that we’ve had for a number of years”, said Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods underwent another back surgery in the middle of October 2025. A lumbar disc replacement surgery was successfully conducted to resolve a back issue that Woods had been dealing with for months. Now, the 49-year-old golfing legend is recovering as he aims to return to the competitive realm soon. The father-son duo, however, has turned up in the Bahamas as the host of the Hero World Challenge.