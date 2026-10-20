‘Chasing Employment’: PGA Tour Pros Face Harsh Reality as Tour Status & Livelihoods Hang in the Balance

The end of the PGA Tour season is creeping in, and if you have been keeping up, you know that merely five more events remain. Of course, there are three more unofficial events, but those are not important, at least to the players desperately looking to secure their 2027 playing privileges, aka PGA Tour cards. Gary Williams brought that reality front and center on his YouTube show.

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“This is the time of year [when] many of them are chasing employment,” Williams said. “… And this week, guys [are] chasing employment, and they’re chasing, keeping the dream alive.”

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The 5 Clubs host is, of course, referring to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the first of the five remaining events, at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton Parish, Bermuda. The $6 million purse tournament will unfold from October 22 to 25, giving those outside the FedExCup top 100 another chance to earn a maximum of 500 points.

But beyond the FedExCup points and the fight to retain Tour status, the closing stretch of the season also serves as a reminder that a professional golfer’s journey is rarely a straightforward climb.

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“Think about how your own life has not been linear because it’s not,” Williams added. “Some people may, from afar, look like all they’ve done their whole lives is ascend, or that one episode of Seinfeld, as Jerry said, ‘I’m even Steven.’ I lose one thing, I gain another. It’s all a flat line. But it really isn’t. Nothing about what we’re all doing is just that linear.”

And that is certainly true. While the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings have already secured their top-100 eligibility for 2027, those further down the list still have plenty to fight for. Williams highlighted several players facing an uphill battle, including William McGirt, who is ranked No. 220, Robert Streb, who is ranked No. 211, and Troy Merritt, who is ranked No. 180, all of whom are set to tee it up this week.

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Still, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship is far from their final opportunity to climb the standings. The VidantaWorld Mexico Open in late October, the World Wide Technology Championship in early November, the Good Good Championship in Austin in mid-November, and the RSM Classic in late November will provide further chances to earn valuable FedExCup points.

After they are done, the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings are fully exempt for 2027. Players finishing between Nos. 101 and 150 retain conditional PGA Tour status, divided into three tiers: Nos. 101–110, Nos. 111–125 and Nos. 126–150. They can compete in PGA Tour events when spots are available, but their tournament schedules remain limited compared with fully exempt players. Those in the lower tiers will likely focus on the Korn Ferry Tour, where they are also exempt. Competing there gives them a chance to maintain their form and work toward regaining stronger playing privileges.

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Meanwhile, players finishing between Nos. 151 and 200, along with those ranked lower, face a tougher path back to the PGA Tour. They generally have conditional Korn Ferry Tour status and can also pursue qualification through Q-School. Strong performances in these events offer a potential route to earning better playing privileges for the following season.

Still, there is one more route to the PGA Tour. Players can attempt to earn or improve their status at the Final Stage of the PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, where the top five finishers, without ties, earn PGA Tour cards. It will be interesting to see which players make it through.