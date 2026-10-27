‘Chasing Frivolous Stuff’: Analyst Points Out Scottie Scheffler’s Reluctance To Be Golf’s Poster Boy

Scottie Scheffler won three times in 2026, took the FedExCup, and played outside the United States twice. For some critics, that last number is the problem.

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On Golf Channel’s 5 Clubs, host Gary Williams argued that the criticism misses the point.

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“There’s no frivolity to what he’s doing when he’s not playing. It’s him being who he is. He’s a modern-day Byron Nelson in that respect. I give you all I got when I’m there. And when I’m not, I’m doing what I’m more inclined to want to be doing, which is being the full-time dad, being around friends. So, I’m with you that there is there there I don’t sense that that he should have any more obligation because he’s not chasing frivolous stuff when he’s not playing,” he said.

He also said Scheffler is not doing commercial shoots or old-school silly-season events. Lavner agreed and pointed out that Scheffler has appeared in the off-season, including the Golf Channel Games.

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Golf legend Gary Player has urged world No. 1 to travel and play more internationally, arguing that golf’s biggest stars have a responsibility to promote the sport globally. Player praised Scheffler’s commitment to his family but believes he should travel more.

The criticism has been building. Golf Monthly’s Nick Bonfield wrote that Scheffler is “seemingly allergic to leaving America for more than a fortnight each year.” The magazine also noted that he has never played a DP World Tour event that wasn’t co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

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DP World Tour player Eddie Pepperell joined in this month. He said Scheffler’s reluctance to travel “saddens” him, given the money he would be offered, and noted that Scheffler’s only international starts this season were the Scottish Open and The Open.

Lavner did not accept the premise. “I’ve never quite gotten on board with the idea that just because he’s the dominant world number one and just because he’s won all these major championships and he is the face of the PGA Tour that he has to do more,” he said. “First and foremost, his obligation is the PGA Tour and he brings it every single week that he tees it up.”

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His argument is about what Scheffler already gives. He talks to the media before almost every tournament and after almost every round, and Lavner called him a great ambassador for the tour. Lavner did leave room for change. He sees a window in 2028 and beyond, when Scheffler’s children are older, for one or two national opens in October or November that fit the schedule.

Scottie Scheffler has not dismissed the idea. Before the Scottish Open, he said international golf “definitely interests me.” He mentioned Australia’s Sandbelt courses and said his wife has always wanted to visit New Zealand.

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He also pointed to family. Reports say he has two young children, which makes long trips hard. His comments suggest the issue is timing, not unwillingness. They also match Lavner’s 2028 window.

The same selectivity shows in business. Lavner referred to a recent piece by The Athletic’s Brody Miller on how Scheffler picks sponsors. Forbes puts his earnings at about $50 million a year from golf and $30 million from endorsements and other activities.

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Scottie Scheffler told The Athletic it is about “wanting to do things with the right people.” Miller wrote that he doesn’t need to “chase all the money in the world.” Lavner drew a direct line from that approach to how Scheffler picks events away from the PGA Tour.

The results back up his approach so far. He earned almost $64 million in prize money and bonuses in 2026, including the $10 million first prize at the Tour Championship. He is 30 and has been world No. 1 for 212 weeks as of early October, with four majors.

Whether that is enough depends on what you think a champion owes the game. Lavner and Williams say a player who gives everything each week he plays has met his obligation. Critics say the world No. 1 should be golf’s global face. For now, Scottie Scheffler appears to agree with Lavner on timing.