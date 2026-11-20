Athletes who chase the largest immediate paycheck often make the costliest mistake of their careers. Mark Steinberg, Tiger Woods’ longtime agent at Excel Sports Management, explained that the biggest risk in endorsements is not missing out on a contract. It is signing the wrong one.

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Speaking with former Cobra Puma Golf chief Bob Philion on Golf Digest’s podcast The Real Deal, Steinberg identified “chasing the money” as the top error young stars make. He stressed that athletes must protect their long-term brand value instead of selling every open logo spot for quick cash.

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“Chasing the money I see a lot,” Steinberg said. “Not getting involved with the right and proper brands, kind of making sure your portfolio is consistent with what you’re trying to communicate. And just kind of believing in yourself.”

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Steinberg shared this warning as annual global sports sponsorship spending reportedly topped $124 billion and moved toward $190 billion by the end of the decade. Bigger budgets create more offers and stronger temptation to accept fast money.

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“There’s no, honestly, man, this isn’t a math equation where there’s a right answer to it,” Steinberg said. “Education, a little bit of sophistication, and making sure you want to do business with the right people, like people that you feel like you’re aligned with.”

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To Steinberg, brand fit is a core business requirement. Every sponsor has to match the athlete’s values, public image, and career goals. Taking a poorly matched sponsor in one product category can also block an athlete from signing a bigger, exclusive partner in that same category later.

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Philion noted that some golfers crowd their shirts by selling “both chests, both collars, both sleeves,” then overload their schedules with corporate appearances that hurt their tournament preparation. Steinberg agreed that athletes need to earn money, but he never built careers around short-term payouts.

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“I’ve never been a big fan of short term and out,” he said. “I’ve never been a fan of take the money, run and move on.”

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Instead, he aimed for three- or four-year agreements that could expand over time. “I’m always done a little bit of work with you, a lot of bit of work with you,” Steinberg said. “More about long term and hoping that this first three or four-year deal is going to turn into a hell of a lot more.”

A strong deal is measured by what it creates over time, including credibility, industry access and room for larger extensions.

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Woods’ career shows how this strategy works. Steinberg has represented Woods since 1999 and guided his business through 14 of his 15 major championship wins. Woods has earned roughly $1.8 billion over his career, with only about $120-121 million coming from tournament prize money.

Early in their partnership, Steinberg advised Woods to sign with an automaker to grow his global reach. He reportedly met with Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, and Buick before choosing Buick. According to Knowledge at Wharton, Buick wanted to attract younger buyers and offered massive mainstream exposure through General Motors. That positioning allowed Woods to reach everyday consumers while keeping separate deals with luxury brands like Rolex and youth brands like Wheaties and EA Sports.

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The limits of a massive endorsement portfolio became clear in 2011. Until then, Woods hadn’t signed a single new sponsor since his personal scandal broke, even though his previous starting rate was reportedly a five-year contract at roughly $5 million per year. Existing partners like Nike stayed, but the drought proved that public credibility directly controls future commercial value.

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Steinberg rejected the idea of using one template for every client. Golf and tennis give athletes more individual branding space than team sports, covering apparel, equipment, watches, cars, beverages, and technology.

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“Let’s take golf and tennis,” he said. “That’s the sport where there’s the opportunity to sell here, here, here, like, you can sell everywhere.”

Some golfers welcome maximum visibility. “Some players, they’re fine with logos all over,” Steinberg said. “And actually, man, they’re fine with doing corporate days. They feel good about that. They feel like they’re making connections that this deal, if I do it right, turns into the next deal.”

Other clients prefer minimal branding. “And then there’s some that just says, ‘I want to be with this brand, and I want to be clean looking, and that’s it,’” Steinberg said. “You cannot treat any athlete to another athlete the same way. You just can’t.”

That difference requires tailored judgment, whether Steinberg is advising Woods or fellow major winners like Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. Steinberg described his role as “reading the room, understanding what they want, and understanding how they’re going to have their highest level of success.” “I love that thinking on the fly,” he said. “I don’t like stereotypes. I don’t like doing the same thing every day.”

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Steinberg also pushed athletes to move beyond standard endorsement fees. His approach to equity combines financial ownership in a company with direct access to learn how the business operates.

That hands-on experience changes how athletes think. When players accept less upfront cash in exchange for equity and direct input into company operations, they begin operating like business owners rather than paid spokespeople.

Woods followed that path in his own career. With Steinberg’s guidance, Woods launched his Sun Day Red apparel company alongside TaylorMade in 2024 and co-founded TMRW Sports, the venture behind the TGL golf league. Similar ownership moves across sports include Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, Kevin Durant’s Boardroom, LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, Serena Williams’ venture fund and Tom Brady’s minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

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Good brand management also depends on honest counsel. Steinberg said effective agents must give clients candid feedback rather than constant praise.

“You got to tell that person what they need to hear, not what they want to hear,” he said.

That honesty becomes harder as an athlete’s fame grows. “There’s a lot of people when you get to stardom level that have a lot of people around them that tell them what they want to hear,” Steinberg said. “And that’s not a good recipe.” “It’s uncomfortable, by the way, Bob. It’s uncomfortable to have to do it,” he added.

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That directness built lasting trust between Woods and Steinberg. When Steinberg left IMG in 2011 to join Excel Sports Management, Woods posted on social media that he was “Staying with Mark Steinberg,” adding that he had “total confidence in him.” Per Golf Digest’s Philion, personal trust remains the one factor that money and technology haven’t replaced in athlete representation.

