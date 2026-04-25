Chevron Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Memorial Park Golf Course is hosting a women’s major for the first time in 2026, and it is the Chevron Championship. The venue has a PGA Tour pedigree. The prize fund has no precedent in this event’s history. Here is how that money is distributed.

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The 2026 Chevron Championship has a $9 million purse, which is $1 million more than last year and almost $6 million more than when Chevron U.S.A. Inc. became the title sponsor in 2022. The winner gets $1,350,000. Players who miss the cut still receive a $10,000 stipend, making it one of the most player-friendly policies on tour. Prize money is paid out to 65 places, with second place earning $848,931 and 10th place getting $188,239.

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Here is the complete 2026 Chevron Championship prize money breakdown:

1 $1,350,000 2 $848,931 3 $615,837 4 $476,398 5 $383,446 6 $313,730 7 $262,605 8 $230,071 9 $206,830 10 $188,239 11 $174,291 12 $162,669 13 $152,445 14 $143,151 15 $134,784 16 $127,347 17 $120,847 18 $115,267 19 $110,618 20 $106,899 21 $103,186 22 $99,463 23 $95,750 24 $92,026 25 $88,776 26 $85,526 27 $82,265 28 $79,010 29 $75,759 30 $72,972 31 $70,179 32 $67,392 33 $64,605 34 $61,812 35 $59,493 36 $57,168 37 $54,849 38 $52,519 39 $50,194 40 $48,338 41 $46,481 42 $44,625 43 $42,758 44 $40,901 45 $39,507 46 $38,109 47 $36,715 48 $35,321 49 $33,927 50 $32,534 51 $31,608 52 $30,677 53 $29,741 54 $28,821 55 $27,885 56 $26,954 57 $26,028 58 $25,097 59 $24,171 60 $23,241 61 $22,778 62 $22,305 63 $21,847 64 $21,384 65 $20,911

Nelly Korda came to Houston in 2026 with one thing missing: a major win. She already had a title from the weather-shortened Tournament of Champions and three straight second-place finishes at the Aramco Championship, Ford Championship, and Fortinet Founders Cup. With $1,350,000 up for grabs at the Chevron Championship, the real question isn’t if Korda deserves to lead, but if she can finally hold on through Sunday.

After two rounds at Memorial Park, she has made her answer clear. Korda leads Patty Tavatanakit by six shots and hit 14 greens in regulation on Friday. Right now, the numbers speak for themselves.

Korda is why the top spot on the leaderboard matters so much this week. She shot 65-65 at Memorial Park, setting a new record for the lowest 36-hole score in Chevron Championship history and marking her best halfway total in a major. She made only one bogey in 36 holes. Right now, the rest of the field is trying to catch someone who seems untouchable.

Before play began, the betting market had already made its decision. Korda stood out as the clear favorite at +500. She became just the third player since 1980 to start a season with four or more top-two finishes, a list that includes Karrie Webb and Annika Sorenstam. Both Webb and Sorenstam went on to win the first major in those years.

World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, with eight career wins and the current LPGA Player of the Year title, entered at +1200 but failed to make the cut after rounds of 74 and 73. Hannah Green, at +1600, arrived in Houston with four recent wins, including the HSBC Women’s World Championship and the Women’s Australian Open.

Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee enter every major with more than just odds on their side. Ko, already a three-time major winner, still needs the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship or the U.S. Women’s Open to complete her career Grand Slam. Lee, with major titles at the Evian, U.S. Women’s Open, and Women’s PGA, is chasing either the Chevron or the AIG Women’s Open to complete her set. Both failed to make the cut in Houston. Meanwhile, Korda arrived at the Chevron Championship without a finish worse than second in her previous four starts.

Korda’s consistency puts her in rare company. Since 1980, only Karrie Webb and Annika Sorenstam have started a season with four or more finishes of first or second. In contrast, Thitikul entered Houston with recent results of T31, T14, T50, and T17 in her last four events.

“I think there is a power in knowing it’s okay to make a mistake and just bounce back.”

How to watch the 2026 Chevron Championship

On Thursday and Friday, Golf Channel showed coverage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, then again from 6 to 8 p.m. ET each day. Saturday’s third round was split between NBC from 1 to 3 p.m. ET and Golf Channel from 3 to 6 p.m. ET, with Peacock streaming the full 1 to 6 p.m. ET window. Sunday’s final round will be on NBC from 2 to 5:30 p.m. ET, and Peacock will stream from 1:30 p.m. ET until the end. Fans outside the U.S. can watch on Sky Sports in the UK or Kayo Sports in Australia. Highlights will be posted after each round on LPGA YouTube and Golf Channel’s platforms.

For those streaming online, the tournament is available via Peacock, Golfchannel.com, the NBC Sports App, and the USA Sports App.

In addition to the prize money, the winner earns 650 Race to CME Globe points, a five-year LPGA Tour exemption, and automatic spots in future majors. Korda is used to these high stakes. Now, all eyes are on Sunday.