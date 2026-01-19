brand-logo
Chris Gotterup Breaks Into Tears After Sealing Third PGA Tour Win

ByNavya Mishra

Jan 18, 2026

For Chris Gotterup, there couldn’t have been a better way to start his PGA Tour year. After a contentious fight, which stretched on for hours, with the potential to reach a playoff, the American has finally seized his third career win. And with that, the emotions for him were too much to carry.

Talking about his win, a smiling Gotterup wearing the iconic Hawaiian garland thanked his family and team. “It’s been crazy. It’s been a lot of fun, and I have a great team,” he says before breaking down. “Everyone at home… I can’t get through this part every time. Yeah, I just have a great team, and everyone believes in me,” he says as he’s in tears.

Completing the tournament with a 16-under par, Gotterup edged out Ryan Gerard, Patrick Rodgers, and Robert MacIntyre towards the last stretch to lift the coveted trophy. He delivered an impressive round of 63-69-68-64. Before this, he had won the Genesis Scottish Open last year, defeating Rory McIlroy, and a year before that, he took home the Myrtle Beach Classic title.

With this impressive performance, fans have poured all their love for the 26-year-old.

“Not many will remember this win to start the season, but I’m predicting a massive year from Gotterup. I think a major is in the cards,” types one.

“This guy only wins if it’s at a beach,” says another, referencing Gotterup’s Myrtle Beach Classic win.

“@Keegan_Bradley if only there was some way to know this guy was good before you picked your Ryder Cup team,” types a user. Last year, there were noises about Gotterup’s admission to the Ryder Cup, but he wasn’t selected by captain Keegan Bradley. Ironically, Bradley himself was on the field for the Sony Open, but he missed the cut.

This is a developing story…

