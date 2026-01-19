Chris Gotterup Breaks Into Tears After Sealing Third PGA Tour Win

For Chris Gotterup, there couldn’t have been a better way to start his PGA Tour year. After a contentious fight, which stretched on for hours, with the potential to reach a playoff, the American has finally seized his third career win. And with that, the emotions for him were too much to carry.
Talking about his win, a smiling Gotterup wearing the iconic Hawaiian garland thanked his family and team. “It’s been crazy. It’s been a lot of fun, and I have a great team,” he says before breaking down. “Everyone at home… I can’t get through this part every time. Yeah, I just have a great team, and everyone believes in me,” he says as he’s in tears.
Completing the tournament with a 16-under par, Gotterup edged out Ryan Gerard, Patrick Rodgers, and Robert MacIntyre towards the last stretch to lift the coveted trophy. He delivered an impressive round of 63-69-68-64. Before this, he had won the Genesis Scottish Open last year, defeating Rory McIlroy, and a year before that, he took home the Myrtle Beach Classic title.
With this impressive performance, fans have poured all their love for the 26-year-old.
“Not many will remember this win to start the season, but I’m predicting a massive year from Gotterup. I think a major is in the cards,” types one.
“This guy only wins if it’s at a beach,” says another, referencing Gotterup’s Myrtle Beach Classic win.
This is a developing story…
