Chris Gotterup Calls $8.8M Event His ‘Personal 5th Major’ as Tiger Woods Plans Drastic Schedule Overhaul

The PGA Tour is restructuring its schedule, focusing on major markets and removing events that do not meet its new commercial standards. The John Deere Classic, a Standard event with an $8.8 million purse in Silvis, Illinois, is not part of this new direction. Chris Gotterup, however, considers it one of his personal Majors.

At his Arnold Palmer Invitational press conference on Tuesday, Gotterup was asked whether he had a personal fifth Major. He named two tournaments without hesitation: the John Deere Classic and the Travelers Championship. The reasoning had nothing to do with prestige or purse size. Both gave him starts when he had no status to his name, and both drew people from home into the gallery.

“They have been super helpful in my growth and getting to where I am,” he said of the John Deere, adding that the Travelers, held in Cromwell, Connecticut, is close enough to his New Jersey roots that family and friends make the trip every year.

Gotterup’s answer was straightforward. He sees these tournaments as obligations, recognizing the role they played in his career.

The connection to the John Deere Classic is clear. In July 2022, Gotterup played at TPC Deere Run on a sponsor exemption after finishing sixth in the PGA Tour University standings, which only gave him Canadian Tour status. He shot 65-67-69-66, finishing T4 at 17-under par. That week secured him a place in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and entry into Q-School finals, both of which were not guaranteed before.

“At the time I didn’t realize it, but now looking back it was a massive week for me,” he told reporters at Bay Hill.

Gotterup played about 12 sponsor exemptions early in his career. Players like Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau also used John Deere exemptions to start their careers before the Signature era. Now, with the schedule changes, the entire developmental pathway is under review. Gotterup’s experience highlights what is at stake.

Chris Gotterup’s loyalty meets Tiger Woods and the FCC’s leaner Tour vision

The institution he is loyal to is now deciding if events like the John Deere still have a place in professional golf. Tiger Woods and the Future Competition Committee are looking at a core schedule of about 22 to 25 events, focused on the biggest media markets, starting after the Super Bowl and ending before Labor Day. The committee has considered moving the John Deere from Silvis to Chicago and shifting the Travelers to either New York or Boston. These are only proposals for now, but with the 2027 schedule announcement possibly coming just two weeks before The Players Championship, Standard events are running out of time.

“I don’t think I’m someone that says thanks and no thanks type of person. I am aware of what everyone’s done to help me, and if I can give back…” Gotterup said, in words that function as an implicit argument about what the Tour would be erasing.

He named a $20 million Signature event and an $8.8 million Standard event in the same breath, with the same weight, at a moment when the Tour is constructing a world in which those two categories are treated very differently. The field-depth problem is already present: five marquee names were absent from the Cognizant Classic’s 2026 field, including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, as elite players managed their schedules around the Signature stretch. The John Deere faces the same gravitational pull.

“Obviously, we’ll see what my body says to me through that stretch,” Gotterup added.

He has already won twice in his first three starts of 2026, played four weeks in a row before a break at Bay Hill, and is set for his Masters debut. The challenge of playing both a loyalty schedule and an elite schedule is now real. He plans to return to Silvis and Cromwell, but with the Tour narrowing the calendar, it is unclear if players at his level will still be able to fit these events in. Standard events are left waiting for an answer.