brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Chris Gotterup Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Endorsements, & Other Details About PGA Tour Pro

ByNavya Mishra

Jan 18, 2026 | 8:45 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Chris Gotterup Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Endorsements, & Other Details About PGA Tour Pro

ByNavya Mishra

Jan 18, 2026 | 8:45 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Ever since Chris Gotterup broke onto the professional scene, he has accumulated more than $1 million in his bank account. The American golfer’s resume is highlighted by the 2020 Big Ten Player of the Year honor at Rutgers and the 2022 Fred Haskins Award at Oklahoma.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Since then, on-course earnings became the backbone of his net worth. From the Korn Ferry Tour, he took over $315,000. These were supplemented by other qualifying events. His biggest payday, to this date, was at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. He credited a massive $720,000.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved