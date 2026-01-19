Chris Gotterup Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Endorsements, & Other Details About PGA Tour Pro

Ever since Chris Gotterup broke onto the professional scene, he has accumulated more than $1 million in his bank account. The American golfer’s resume is highlighted by the 2020 Big Ten Player of the Year honor at Rutgers and the 2022 Fred Haskins Award at Oklahoma.

Since then, on-course earnings became the backbone of his net worth. From the Korn Ferry Tour, he took over $315,000. These were supplemented by other qualifying events. His biggest payday, to this date, was at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. He credited a massive $720,000.

This is a developing story…