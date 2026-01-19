Chris Gotterup Reveals Rory McIlroy’s Role in Season-Opening Breakthrough

What does it take to win a PGA Tour season opener? For Chris Gotterup, the answer was forged six months earlier—in a final-group duel with Rory McIlroy on Scottish soil.

Gotterup claimed the 2026 Sony Open with a final-round 64 at Waialae Country Club, his third PGA Tour victory. The 28-year-old overtook Davis Riley on the front nine after the third-round leader stumbled with an early double-bogey. From there, Gotterup never looked back.

The composure wasn’t accidental. It traced directly to the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, where Gotterup held off a charging McIlroy amid a hostile pro-Rory atmosphere at the Renaissance Club. That two-shot victory over one of golf’s ultimate closers became his psychological credential.

“When I’ve been in control of my game, when I’ve had a chance to win, I’ve done it,” Gotterup said after his Hawaii triumph. “This is another example.”

Waialae demands precision over power—a test the former “Jersey Bomber” passed convincingly. His Sunday 64 dissected the tight, wind-exposed layout rather than overpowering it.

The $1.638 million winner’s check from the $9.1 million purse marks an early statement. Gotterup enters 2026 not as an emerging talent, but as a proven closer.