Chris Gotterup Sends Clear Message After Emotional Sony Open Win: ‘I Hope…’

Chris Gotterup‘s perfect back nine at the Sony Open wasn’t just about winning his third PGA Tour title. He posted a 16-under performance that included three tee shots over 330+ yards. The performance had a larger goal in mind: the 2026 Ryder Cup team and impressing vice captain Brandt Snedeker.

“Yeah, I hope Sneds was watching,” Gotterup said at the post-tournament press conference, when asked about making the team for Medina this fall.

The comment wasn’t just bravado; it was based on facts. This win locks in his five-year tour exemption and continues his amazing rise that started last summer at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he beat Rory McIlroy to win his first international title.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You couldn’t dream up a better start,” Gotterup said about winning the season’s first event. “This is big for me, too, because this kicks in the five-year whatever it’s called for retirement reasons. Now I don’t have to worry about that.”

Security matters, but timing matters more. With Ryder Cup points on the line, starting the year atop the leaderboard is a positive sign.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 26, 2024; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Chris Gotterup plays his shot from the 18th bunker during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

His path to Honolulu’s winner’s circle showcased exactly why he’s forcing his way onto Team USA’s radar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old’s course management was excellent, even though the layout was old-fashioned and didn’t usually reward bombers. He hit every fairway on the back nine and used his length wisely on important holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“For me it’s all about visuals,” he explained. “I’m okay with laying back on some holes, but there are some holes where I feel like I can push it even if I hit in the rough and it’s worth it.”

On the back nine, he rolled in crucial birdie putts of 20 and 25 feet on holes 12 and 13, then cut the corner on the 14th dogleg more aggressively than any previous round. He sealed the victory with a tee shot on the par-3 17th that landed perfectly between the pin and bunker for a final birdie.

Moreover, his Ryder Cup credentials have been building since last summer’s breakout.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, he said his third-place finish at The Open and his career-changing run at the UK put him in the running for the Ryder Cup heading into the 2025 matches at Bethpage Black. During the 3M Open, PGA Tour analysis also noted that his results could help him secure a spot on the Ryder Cup team in a competitive field of Americans. He came in third at Royal Portrush, where he shot a 4-under 67. This was just one week after he beat McIlroy at the Scottish Open, which moved him up over 100 spots in the World Golf Rankings in just two weeks.

Chris Gotterup’s head-to-head win over the four-time major champion in Scotland showed that he is one of the best. When things get tough, he comes through. Three wins in three seasons, each one raising the stakes and what people expect. Notably, the confidence isn’t bluff; it’s earned by doing things under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

From outside the top 200 to the top 20: Chris Gotterup’s nine-month rise

The numbers tell a staggering story. Last January, Chris Gotterup left Honolulu after missing the cut, ranked outside the top 200 in the world. However, this win pushes him to No. 17, a transformation even he struggles to articulate without emotion overtaking him.

“It’s been crazy. It’s been a lot of fun, but I’ve got a great team,” the golfer said. “Everyone at home—I can’t get through this part every time. Yeah, I just have a great team and everyone believes in me.”

The nine-month journey wasn’t accidental. Gotterup moved to Florida during the offseason specifically to maximize practice time. His father had noted that historically poor season starts plagued his early career. This time, preparation changed everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We definitely came into the season more prepared. Me and my team, we did a lot of work beforehand,” he explained.

The blend of renewed preparation, mental control, and elite physical tools has created something special. Three wins in three seasons, each one raising the stakes. Now Medina awaits, and Gotterup’s made sure Snedeker knows his name.