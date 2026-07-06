Chris Gotterup Survived Torn Ligament, No Playing Status & More to Become a PGA Tour Star

The 2026 season has been the pinnacle of Chris Gotterup’s career. He lifted the trophy at the John Deere Classic with his brother on the course—a moment that carried profound weight. In a full-circle moment, the John Deere Classic is where his professional career first took off. He first came to Silvis without a Tour card in 2022. Since then, he has become one of the biggest breakout stories on the PGA Tour.

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While he opened 2026 with two wins and added the fifth PGA Tour win of his career with the John Deere Classic, it’s easy to deem such a year as the peak. But nothing about Gotterup’s journey suggests it happened quickly. He has endured stretches with no wins and no card, admitting it wasn’t always easy to turn things around.

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An unconventional journey

Born in Eastern Maryland and raised in Little Silver, New Jersey, Gotterup’s father, Morten, was a decorated amateur golfer with several New Jersey State Golf Association titles. Chris grew up learning the game, playing alongside him. Even before dedicating himself to golf, he spent years on the lacrosse field and even caddied at the Rumson Country Club.

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He never played the AJGA junior circuit, which pushes young golfers onto recruiters’ radar. Instead, he built his name locally. Gotterup won a Shore Conference title and two Monmouth County championships at Christian Brothers Academy. At the academy, he also won the 2019 Met Amateur and the New Jersey State Championship.

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These achievements led him to Rutgers University Athletics, a school reputed for producing tour pros. Gotterup played at the university and left as one of the best players in the program’s history.

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His progress took a major setback in April 2020. In the middle of his Rutgers career, Gotterup had to undergo surgery for a partially torn ligament in his left hand. The procedure also involved a bone graft, which meant his recovery overlapped with the pandemic shutdown that had already erased an entire spring 2020 college golf season.

He later shared that it was one of the biggest challenges in his early career.

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“So I had a bone graft done, and I tore a ligament in my hand, and it took me probably a legit year to kind of get fully back to where I thought I could be. There were times when I was shooting 84, 85 in tournaments over the summer when I came back post-surgeries, and I was like, “This is obviously not good. I might not be the same person that I was before.” Gotterup told the New York Post.

Gotterup worked through months of rehabilitation, building his hand strength and swing confidence. In his final year of eligibility, he transferred to Oklahoma (2021–2022), a move that culminated in his best amateur season. He won the Haskins Award and the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top player in college golf. He added the East Lake Cup and Puerto Rico Classic and finished fifth at the NCAA Championship.

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Gotterup’s Oklahoma coach, Ryan Hybl, was bullish about his entry as a pro: “His game is as ready for a big-time pro as anybody I have been around. His ball-striking is Tour quality, and his driving can be unbeatable at times.”

Shining at the Korn Ferry Tour

Soon after the NCAA championship in May 2022, Gotterup turned professional, but his first season was a mixed bag. He finished T7 in his professional debut at the Puerto Rico Open and T-43 at the U.S. Open. Next, he recorded a T-35 at the Travelers Championship. Since Gotterup had no PGA Tour card, he arrived at the John Deere Classic in just his fourth start of his professional career. He made it through the tournament on a sponsorship exemption.

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He used the opportunity to close the week with a final round of 66, making a birdie on the 72nd hole. Gotterup recorded a T-4 for the first time in his pro career. No wonder the John Deere Classic has been one of his favorites on the Tour, and it means more than a stop on his schedule.

Imago ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 08: Chris Gotterup of United States of America hits a drive at the 11th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 08 PGA, Golf Herren Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon5732603080944

His momentum yielded enough non-member FedExCup points to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals that fall. At Q-School’s final stage in November 2022, he finished T-3 by birding five of his first six holes. It guaranteed him 12 starts on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour.

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And Gotterup capitalized on his opportunity, making 21 cuts in 24 starts. He posted three top-five finishes and led the circuit with his driving distance at close to 325 yards. With his time on the tour, he pushed for a PGA Tour card. He finished 23rd on the points list, enough to earn his card at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship in October 2023.

A monumental rise at the PGA Tour

The American joined the PGA Tour in 2024 and won his first title at the Myrtle Beach Classic. The following summer, he beat Rory McIlroy by two shots at the Genesis Scottish Open—a result the PGA Tour called unexpected. He continued the streak and finished T3 at the Open Championship a week later.

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The 2026 season has no doubt been the zenith of his career. He opened with a win at the Sony Open and won the WM Phoenix Open in a playoff over Hideki Matsuyama. He returned to Silvis this July to lift the trophy at the John Deere Classic, the tournament that he admits made his career. “Without this, I’d probably be sitting on my couch playing Xbox and waiting for school,” he said.

Speaking to the media after the victory, he was quick to reflect on his year.

“Yeah, I think it’s always a work in progress. We are all crazy golfers. The bad feels really bad, even though they’re not that bad, and the good feels like you’re unbeatable. Today I obviously had a really good day. This whole year has been really good if you look at it in a big picture,” he admitted.

The victory also earned him a place in the U.S. Open and could provide the momentum for another strong run.