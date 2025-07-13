Chris Gotterup 2025 Net Worth: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

While Chris Gotterup may not be a household name just yet. However, anyone who’s followed his journey from collegiate golf standout to PGA Tour winner knows he’s one of the most exciting rising stars in the game. With a booming drive, a no-fear mentality, and a fan-friendly style of play, Gotterup has already shown he can compete and win on golf’s biggest stages.

Gotterup’s appeal isn’t just in his numbers; it’s in how he plays. He’s one of the longest hitters on Tour, ranking second in driving distance at one point, averaging 313.6 yards. That firepower, paired with a fearless approach and solid ball-striking, makes him a constant threat. While Gotterup is yet to secure a top-ten finish in 2025, he still has consistently made cuts and is keeping himself in the hunt each week. Notably, he shot a bogey-free 61 at The Renaissance Club during the Genesis Scottish Open, tying the course record and nearly earning a spot in The Open Championship.

“How often do I get to come over to Scotland and play golf? So I’m gonna do it every time I can,” Gotterup told reporters, referencing his extra rounds at North Berwick’s famed West Links. On the course’s legendary 13th hole, he added: “If someone tried to design that at home, they’d get killed. But it’s really cool.” And now in 2025, with a PGA Tour title under his belt and growing recognition in the golf world, fans are curious about the pro golfer’s net worth. So let us find out.

What is Chris Gotterup’s net worth in 2025?

Well, as of 2025, Gotterup’s estimated net worth is thought to be around $1 million. This figure is primarily based on his earnings from tournament prize money and a growing portfolio of endorsement deals with major brands. And that number can still rise as he continues to make cuts, climb leaderboards, and expand his visibility on the PGA Tour.

What are Chris Gotterup’s career earnings?

Gotterup’s career earnings have steadily grown since turning professional in 2022. After a decorated amateur and collegiate career that included honors like the 2020 Big Ten Player of the Year at Rutgers. And then the 2022 Fred Haskins Award at the University of Oklahoma. Here is a look at his total professional earnings to date:

Tour/Event Earnings PGA Tour (Total) $1,557,558 Korn Ferry Tour $315,033 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament $26,000 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic (PGA Tour) $720,000 2025 PGA Tour Earnings (To Date) $136,068 Total Career Earnings $1,872,591

The highlight of his career so far came in 2024 when Gotterup stormed to a six-shot victory at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, finishing at 22-under-par a dominant performance that earned him $720,000 and established him as a serious competitor on the PGA Tour.

What are Chris Gotterup’s endorsements?

Chris Gotterup’s on-course success and powerful, fan-favorite game have attracted several big-name sponsors. Bridgestone Golf has been his primary equipment sponsor since 2023. He extended the deal in 2025, so now plays the TOUR B X golf ball and forged 221 CB irons. And has adopted Bridgestone’s MindSet technology, a performance and focus system that he credits with helping him stay locked in during high-pressure rounds.

He is also endorsed by Mastercard and CDW, signaling his rising commercial value and growing visibility on tour. Likewise, he is linked with Nike, Rutgers Men’s Golf, and Lincoln Financial. The pro golfer has been spotted wearing Nike on multiple occasions during the PGA tour. These endorsements have not only boosted his income but also aligned him with brands that emphasize performance, precision, and innovation, values that reflect Gotterup’s approach to golf.

So far, there is no public information about Chris Gotterup’s investments or business ventures outside of golf. His financial growth is currently driven by prize winnings and endorsements. However, if he continues trending upward, opportunities in business ventures or even media appearances could follow. Chris Gotterup is still in the early stages of what could be a long and successful PGA Tour career. With a net worth of $1 million, nearly $1.9 million in career earnings. And strong backing from brands like Bridgestone, Mastercard, Nike, and CDW, Gotterup has all the tools both on and off the course to become one of the sport’s next breakout stars.