Chris Gotterup WITB July 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Genesis Scottish Open Explored

Following his first PGA Tour win at the inaugural 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, Chris Gotterup had only one thing to say: “Obviously this is a big notch on the belt, but I feel like I have a lot of room to improve, as well, which is the fun part about it.” And sure, if Gotterup’s current run at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is any indication, he’s likely made significant strides in honing his skills. But what’s driving this change in his gameplay? Well, his clubs, for instance, are to be blamed!

Here’s a complete breakdown of Chris Gotterup’s golf bag, starting with the driver. Chris Gotterup relies on the TaylorMade BRNR Mini driver, which features a loft of 13.5° and is priced at $449.99. Additionally, Gotterup also uses the PING G440 LST, which is available in lofts of 7.5° and 8°. Priced at $599.00, this driver comes equipped with Fujikara 70 TX and Diamana Prototype shafts. The G440 LST particularly suits faster swings, providing less spin and more control with a penetrating trajectory.

And Chris Gotterup’s iron game is equally impressive. He plays with the TaylorMade UDI 2-iron, priced at $249.99. This club features a strategically positioned center of gravity (CG) that promotes a penetrating ball flight with backspin, catering to players who demand precision shot-making with long irons. Additionally, he uses the TaylorMade P790 UDI 3-iron, also priced at $249.99. The head design of this iron maintains low spin while delivering a piercing trajectory, making it suitable even for those with faster swing speeds.

For his mid-irons, the 25-year-old pro chooses the Bridgestone 221CB, which spans from 4-iron to 7-iron and costs $1,143. The Gravity Control Design raises the center of gravity, improving trajectory and providing a steeper angle of descent on approach shots. Finally, he rounds out his set with the Bridgestone 220MB, which includes 8-iron to pitching wedge and is priced at $1,050. The balanced center of gravity throughout the set contributes to consistent ball flight, enhancing his overall performance on the course.

Interestingly, Chris Gotterup’s short-game setup is just as amazing.

Chris Gotterup’s wedges and putter in the 2025 season

Chris Gotterup sharpens his short game with TaylorMade Milled Grind (MG) 3 wedges, featuring a 52°, 56°, and 60° option, priced at $149.99. These wedges incorporate advanced technology, including RAW Face Micro-Ribs, which enhance face texture for increased spin and precision on partial shots around the greens. Additionally, he uses the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 60° wedge, priced at $179.99. This wedge delivers Tour-tested improvements that boost consistency and versatility in the short game.

Finally, Chris Gotterup trusts the TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter, priced at $349.99. Crafted from a combination of Surlyn and aluminum, the white TPU Pure Roll insert delivers a softer feel at impact, promoting a smooth roll. The HYBRAR material behind the face effectively dampens unwanted vibrations, providing a premium sound and feel on every stroke. With its cutting-edge design and exceptional performance, this putter significantly boosts Gotterup’s confidence on the greens, enabling him to drain crucial putts with precision.

This season, Chris Gotterup has played in 21 events and achieved a total of 9 top 25s. Undoubtedly, with these clubs in his hands, he will be looking to make a statement at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Let’s hope he makes it through Sunday (and more!).