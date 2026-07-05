Chris Gotterup’s Risky Penalty Area Gamble Leaves Commentators Speechless

A shootout in the final round at the John Deere Classic has delivered what TPC Deere Run has built its reputation on. Chris Gotterup and Ben Kohles are currently tied for first place on the leaderboard. But on Sunday, Gotterup gave broadcasters a scare after his ball found the penalty area on the 11th. They didn’t think he’d be able to advance the ball from the hazard to the green, but he stunned them with a risky shot.

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“He is going to need considerable skill to get this on the green,” one commentator said seconds before the four-time PGA Tour winner’s second shot landed on the green, setting up a successful birdie. The commentator was awestruck: “Oh my gosh, that’s fantastic! Are you kidding me?”

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The American golfer came to Silvis in 2026 as the highest-ranked player in the field. And so far, he has dominated the course without a doubt. On Sunday, he carded a 5-under 30 on the front nine, carding consecutive birdies on the third, fourth, fifth, and seventh. At the time of this round, the birdies had pushed him into a tie for second place, two shots behind the leader, Ben Kohles.

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The moment that left everyone surprised came on the par-four 11th, a 440-yard hole, during Gotterup’s final round at the TPC Deere Run. His tee shot sprayed into the penalty area, leaving him a second shot with no clean angle and little margin for error. Broadcasters braced themselves for a disaster. Instead of playing safe, the 26-year-old attacked the green and got it close enough to leave a realistic birdie chance, salvaging what looked like a lost hole. As the ball landed on the green, the crowd erupted in cheers. Gotterup finished at par on his fourth shot, moving him to 17 under.

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His success at the TPC Deere Run is hardly a surprise, given his history at the venue. Gotterup first arrived at the TPC Deere Run in 2022 on a sponsor’s exemption with no PGA Tour status. He closed that week with three straight birdies for a T4 finish. His result helped him launch toward qualifying for the tour, and he eventually became a part of the PGA Tour. Since then, he has won four PGA Tour titles.

His career growth from the John Deere Classic is the reason Gotterup has a sharp view of the PGA Tour’s new policy.

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Speaking with Trey Wingo, Gotterup addressed the PGA Tour’s new two-tier system set to begin in 2028. Under the proposal, the Tour will split into the Championship Series for the top tier and the Challenger Series underneath it.

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Many expect the John Deere Classic to land in the Challenger Series. And players competing in the Championship Series won’t be allowed to drop down and play the tier-two events. That would likely leave Gotterup in a tough spot, given his history with the tour.

When asked if that rule could eventually shut him out of the tournament, Gotterup was honest.

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“I think it’s something that we have no say over for the most part. There’s no reason to say that the John Deere Classic can’t become, you know, if they want to pony up and be a signature event, then they will probably do that. And then the question doesn’t exist.”

The American golfer also added that losing a tournament would not only cost him an opportunity but also personal relationships he has made over the years.

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That said, with history on his side and momentum on the closing holes, Gotterup is well-positioned to claim his title at the John Deere Classic.