Chubb Classic 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

After a grand opening with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 2026, the PGA Tour of Champions is all set to head to the season’s next stop – Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Florida. As the first full-field event on the calendar, the Chubb Classic 2026 instantly raises the competition. It draws seasoned champions back into competition with more than just pride on the line as there’s a big prize pool, too.
The Chubb Classic 2026 prize money and winner’s payout
Since the Chubb Classic 2026 marks the first full-field event on the tour, it is packed with decorated names and former major winners. However, there’s something else catching fans’ eyes, and it’s the big $1.8 million prize pool.
This time, the prize money for the Florida event is the same as it was in 2025. Of the total prize pool of $1.8 million, the winner will get $270,000, a whopping 15% cut. The golfer who emerges as the runner-up will take home $158,400, while the third position finisher will earn $129,60. However, this amount can change based on the number of ties.
Since there is no cut at the Chubb Classic 2026, every golfer who participates will receive a paycheck. But the amount keeps decreasing as one goes down the leaderboard. The table below shows the Chubb Classic 2026 prize money breakdown:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$270,000
|2nd
|$158,400
|3rd
|$129,600
|4th
|$108,000
|5th
|$86,400
|6th
|$72,000
|7th
|$64,800
|8th
|$57,600
|9th
|$50,400
|10th
|$46,800
|11th
|$43,200
|12th
|$39,600
|13th
|$36,000
|14th
|$34,200
|15th
|$32,400
|16th
|$30,600
|17th
|$28,800
|18th
|$27,000
|19th
|$25,380
|20th
|$23,760
|21st
|$22,320
|22nd
|$20,880
|23rd
|$19,800
|24th
|$18,900
|25th
|$18,000
|26th
|$17,100
|27th
|$16,380
|28th
|$15,660
|29th
|$14,940
|30th
|$14,220
|31st
|$13,500
|32nd
|$12,960
|33rd
|$12,420
|34th
|$11,880
|35th
|$11,340
|36th
|$10,800
|37th
|$10,260
|38th
|$9,900
|39th
|$9,540
|40th
|$9,180
|41st
|$8,820
|42nd
|$8,460
|43rd
|$8,100
|44th
|$7,740
|45th
|$7,380
|46th
|$7,020
|47th
|$6,660
|48th
|$6,300
|49th
|$5,940
|50th
|$5,580
|51st
|$5,220
|52nd
|$4,860
|53rd
|$4,500
|54th
|$4,320
|55th
|$4,140
|56th
|$3,960
|57th
|$3,780
|58th
|$3,600
|59th
|$3,420
|60th
|$3,240
|61st
|$3,060
|62nd
|$2,880
|63rd
|$2,700
|64th
|$2,520
|65th
|$2,340
|66th
|$2,160
|67th
|$1,980
|68th
|$1,800
|69th
|$1,692
|70th
|$1,584
|71st
|$1,476
|72nd
|$1,368
|73rd
|$1,260
|74th
|$1,188
|75th
|$1,116
|76th
|$1,044
|77th
|$972
|78th
|$900
The financial benefit isn’t the only perk at the Chubb Classic 2026. The winner also gets the most points for the season-long Schwab Cup. Each dollar earned during the regular events adds up to the total points that rank the golfers. Thus, the winner’s share here will be 270,000 points. This will offer an early lead in a season-long Charles Schwab Cup Championship, where top earners often exceed 2-3 million points.
The top 72 in regular-season points advance to the first playoff event at Stifel Charity Classic. The top 54 at the Stifel Charity Classic then get to enter the second playoff at Simmons Bank Championship.
Finally, the top 36 from the second playoff enter the finale, the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. An early win like the Chubb Classic 2026 propels golfers toward these cuts. All these playoff events boast large prize pools, providing additional financial benefits to those who win regular events like the Chubb Classic 2026.
Key players in the field
One of the most notable names in the 78-player field is Justin Leonard. The 12x PGA Tour winner is the defending champion, who won the 2025 edition with a final score of 15-under par. However, it won’t be easy for him to retain his title. He will face strong competition from Hall of Famers Bernhard Langer and Davis Love III.
Langer is the biggest competitor for Leonard. The 47x PGA Tour Champions winner has bested others 5 times at the Chubb Classic. He has won it in 2011, 2013, 2016, 2022, and 2023.
Apart from those three, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Thomas Bjørn, Steve Flesch, and qualifier Mathew Goggin are also a part of the field. There’s also Fred Couples and Lee Trevino. Both of them are past champions and have won the event twice.
Couples first won it in 2010, when it was known as the ACE Group Classic. His second victory at the event came at the 2017 Chubb Classic. As for Lee Trevino, he earned it way before many others in the field. The 29x PGA Tour winner won the event in 1990 and then successfully defended it in 1991. At the time, it was called the Aetna Challenge.
With a $1.8 million purse and a competitive field, the Chubb Classic 2026 will be a great entertainer for fans. What adds to the weightage is how a good finish here will shape the trajectory of the entire PGA Tour Champions campaign.