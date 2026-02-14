Chubb Classic 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

After a grand opening with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 2026, the PGA Tour of Champions is all set to head to the season’s next stop – Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Florida. As the first full-field event on the calendar, the Chubb Classic 2026 instantly raises the competition. It draws seasoned champions back into competition with more than just pride on the line as there’s a big prize pool, too.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chubb Classic 2026 prize money and winner’s payout

Since the Chubb Classic 2026 marks the first full-field event on the tour, it is packed with decorated names and former major winners. However, there’s something else catching fans’ eyes, and it’s the big $1.8 million prize pool.

This time, the prize money for the Florida event is the same as it was in 2025. Of the total prize pool of $1.8 million, the winner will get $270,000, a whopping 15% cut. The golfer who emerges as the runner-up will take home $158,400, while the third position finisher will earn $129,60. However, this amount can change based on the number of ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since there is no cut at the Chubb Classic 2026, every golfer who participates will receive a paycheck. But the amount keeps decreasing as one goes down the leaderboard. The table below shows the Chubb Classic 2026 prize money breakdown:

Position Prize Money 1st $270,000 2nd $158,400 3rd $129,600 4th $108,000 5th $86,400 6th $72,000 7th $64,800 8th $57,600 9th $50,400 10th $46,800 11th $43,200 12th $39,600 13th $36,000 14th $34,200 15th $32,400 16th $30,600 17th $28,800 18th $27,000 19th $25,380 20th $23,760 21st $22,320 22nd $20,880 23rd $19,800 24th $18,900 25th $18,000 26th $17,100 27th $16,380 28th $15,660 29th $14,940 30th $14,220 31st $13,500 32nd $12,960 33rd $12,420 34th $11,880 35th $11,340 36th $10,800 37th $10,260 38th $9,900 39th $9,540 40th $9,180 41st $8,820 42nd $8,460 43rd $8,100 44th $7,740 45th $7,380 46th $7,020 47th $6,660 48th $6,300 49th $5,940 50th $5,580 51st $5,220 52nd $4,860 53rd $4,500 54th $4,320 55th $4,140 56th $3,960 57th $3,780 58th $3,600 59th $3,420 60th $3,240 61st $3,060 62nd $2,880 63rd $2,700 64th $2,520 65th $2,340 66th $2,160 67th $1,980 68th $1,800 69th $1,692 70th $1,584 71st $1,476 72nd $1,368 73rd $1,260 74th $1,188 75th $1,116 76th $1,044 77th $972 78th $900

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The financial benefit isn’t the only perk at the Chubb Classic 2026. The winner also gets the most points for the season-long Schwab Cup. Each dollar earned during the regular events adds up to the total points that rank the golfers. Thus, the winner’s share here will be 270,000 points. This will offer an early lead in a season-long Charles Schwab Cup Championship, where top earners often exceed 2-3 million points.

The top 72 in regular-season points advance to the first playoff event at Stifel Charity Classic. The top 54 at the Stifel Charity Classic then get to enter the second playoff at Simmons Bank Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, the top 36 from the second playoff enter the finale, the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. An early win like the Chubb Classic 2026 propels golfers toward these cuts. All these playoff events boast large prize pools, providing additional financial benefits to those who win regular events like the Chubb Classic 2026.

Key players in the field

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most notable names in the 78-player field is Justin Leonard. The 12x PGA Tour winner is the defending champion, who won the 2025 edition with a final score of 15-under par. However, it won’t be easy for him to retain his title. He will face strong competition from Hall of Famers Bernhard Langer and Davis Love III.

Langer is the biggest competitor for Leonard. The 47x PGA Tour Champions winner has bested others 5 times at the Chubb Classic. He has won it in 2011, 2013, 2016, 2022, and 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from those three, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Thomas Bjørn, Steve Flesch, and qualifier Mathew Goggin are also a part of the field. There’s also Fred Couples and Lee Trevino. Both of them are past champions and have won the event twice.

Couples first won it in 2010, when it was known as the ACE Group Classic. His second victory at the event came at the 2017 Chubb Classic. As for Lee Trevino, he earned it way before many others in the field. The 29x PGA Tour winner won the event in 1990 and then successfully defended it in 1991. At the time, it was called the Aetna Challenge.

With a $1.8 million purse and a competitive field, the Chubb Classic 2026 will be a great entertainer for fans. What adds to the weightage is how a good finish here will shape the trajectory of the entire PGA Tour Champions campaign.