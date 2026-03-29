Club Car Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Every April, the Club Car Championship becomes one of the most important stops within the developmental circuit, not for the glamour, but for the stakes and opportunity it offers. The 2026 edition, the ninth at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club, is no different.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the direct pathway to the PGA Tour. Top 20 players on the season-long points list at the end of 2026 earn a full PGA Tour membership for 2027. Club Car Championship offers players the opportunity to earn money, points, and OWGR ranking points.

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The total purse for the 2026 Club Car Championship is $1 million. The winner takes home $180,000. That is 18% of the total purse, which is the standard payout rate across the Korn Ferry Tour. Second place earns $90,000. Third place earns $60,000. The payouts continue to go down to 65th place, which pays $4,000.

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The Club Car Championship has grown steadily since Sam Burns won the inaugural edition in 2018. The purse started at $550,000 and stayed there through 2019 when Daniel McCarthy claimed the title. It climbed to $600,000 in 2020 and 2021, then jumped to $750,000 in 2022 when T.J. Vogel won.

In 2023, the purse crossed the $1,000,000 mark for the first time, a number it has held through 2024, 2025, and again this year. That is an 82% increase from its 2018 level. This year, the winner takes home $180,000 from that $1,000,000 purse, and every player who makes the cut takes something home.

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Beyond prize money, the winner also earns 500 Korn Ferry Tour points and approximately 17 Official World Golf Ranking points. Money is only part of the picture, as the winner also picks up 500 Korn Ferry Tour points and approximately 17 OWGR points.

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2026 Club Car Championship Full Prize Money Breakdown

Position Prize Money 1 $180,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $38,000 6 $34,000 7 $32,000 8 $29,500 9 $27,500 10 $25,500 11 $23,650 12 $22,000 13 $20,500 14 $19,000 15 $18,000 16 $17,000 17 $16,000 18 $15,000 19 $14,000 20 $13,000 21 $12,150 22 $11,350 23 $10,550 24 $9,750 25 $9,000 26 $8,530 27 $8,100 28 $7,700 29 $7,400 30 $7,100 31 $6,850 32 $6,650 33 $6,450 34 $6,250 35 $6,050 36 $5,850 37 $ 5,650 38 $ 5,45 0 39 $5,25 0 40 $5,150 41 $5,050 42 $4,950 43 $4,850 44 $ 4,750 45 $ 4,650 46 $ 4,550 47 $ 4,500 48 $4,450 49 $ 4,400 50 $ 4,350 51 $4,300 52 $4,260 53 $4,240 54 $4,220 55 $4,200 56 $4,180 57 $4,160 58 $4,140 59 $4,120 60 $4,100 61 $4,080 62 $4,060 63 $4,040 64 $4,020 65 $4,000

Interesting Facts About the Club Car Championship

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The legendary architect Tom Fazio designed the Deer Creek Course, and after years of construction, the course opened in 1991. His works are often called the “symphonies of nature,” and Deer Creek was no different. As the word spread about its design, amateur and professional organisations took notice. The Georgia Women’s Golf Association selected the course for its Amateur Ladies’ Championship as early as 1993.

It wasn’t until 2018 that Savannah hosted the Club Car Championship for the first time, and the tournament broke volunteer sign-up records in its debut year. More than 150 players have competed in the championship every year since.

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Interestingly, before this tournament existed, Savannah’s last professional golf event was the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, which ran from 2003 to 2013, and it featured names like Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Gary Player. The city went five years without professional golf before the Club Car Championship filled that gap.

The Club Car Championship, previously known as the Savannah Golf Championship until 2021, has perhaps the most remarkable alumni story. Scottie Scheffler finished second in the championship in 2019 and is now the World No.1 and a two-time Masters Champion.