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Club Car Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Roshni Dhawan

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Mar 29, 2026 | 3:35 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Club Car Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Roshni Dhawan

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Mar 29, 2026 | 3:35 PM EDT

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Every April, the Club Car Championship becomes one of the most important stops within the developmental circuit, not for the glamour, but for the stakes and opportunity it offers. The 2026 edition, the ninth at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club, is no different.

Terrell Owens holding Dude Wipes XL

The Korn Ferry Tour is the direct pathway to the PGA Tour. Top 20 players on the season-long points list at the end of 2026 earn a full PGA Tour membership for 2027. Club Car Championship offers players the opportunity to earn money, points, and OWGR ranking points.

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The total purse for the 2026 Club Car Championship is $1 million. The winner takes home $180,000. That is 18% of the total purse, which is the standard payout rate across the Korn Ferry Tour. Second place earns $90,000. Third place earns $60,000. The payouts continue to go down to 65th place, which pays $4,000.

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The Club Car Championship has grown steadily since Sam Burns won the inaugural edition in 2018. The purse started at $550,000 and stayed there through 2019 when Daniel McCarthy claimed the title. It climbed to $600,000 in 2020 and 2021, then jumped to $750,000 in 2022 when T.J. Vogel won.

In 2023, the purse crossed the $1,000,000 mark for the first time, a number it has held through 2024, 2025, and again this year. That is an 82% increase from its 2018 level. This year, the winner takes home $180,000 from that $1,000,000 purse, and every player who makes the cut takes something home.

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Beyond prize money, the winner also earns 500 Korn Ferry Tour points and approximately 17 Official World Golf Ranking points. Money is only part of the picture, as the winner also picks up 500 Korn Ferry Tour points and approximately 17 OWGR points.

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2026 Club Car Championship Full Prize Money Breakdown

PositionPrize Money 
1$180,000
2$90,000
3$60,000
4$45,000
5$38,000
6$34,000
7$32,000
8$29,500
9$27,500
10$25,500
11$23,650
12$22,000
13$20,500
14$19,000
15$18,000
16$17,000
17$16,000
18$15,000
19$14,000
20$13,000
21$12,150
22$11,350
23$10,550
24$9,750
25$9,000
26$8,530
27$8,100
28$7,700
29$7,400
30$7,100
31$6,850
32$6,650
33$6,450
34$6,250
35$6,050
36$5,850
37$ 5,650
38$ 5,45 0
39$5,25 0
40$5,150
41$5,050
42$4,950
43$4,850
44$ 4,750
45$ 4,650
46$ 4,550
47$ 4,500
48$4,450
49$ 4,400
50$ 4,350
51$4,300
52$4,260
53$4,240
54$4,220
55$4,200
56$4,180
57$4,160
58$4,140
59$4,120
60$4,100
61$4,080
62$4,060
63$4,040
64$4,020
65$4,000

Interesting Facts About the Club Car Championship 

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The legendary architect Tom Fazio designed the Deer Creek Course, and after years of construction, the course opened in 1991. His works are often called the “symphonies of nature,” and Deer Creek was no different. As the word spread about its design, amateur and professional organisations took notice. The Georgia Women’s Golf Association selected the course for its Amateur Ladies’ Championship as early as 1993.

It wasn’t until 2018 that Savannah hosted the Club Car Championship for the first time, and the tournament broke volunteer sign-up records in its debut year. More than 150 players have competed in the championship every year since.

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Interestingly, before this tournament existed, Savannah’s last professional golf event was the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, which ran from 2003 to 2013, and it featured names like Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Gary Player. The city went five years without professional golf before the Club Car Championship filled that gap.

The Club Car Championship, previously known as the Savannah Golf Championship until 2021, has perhaps the most remarkable alumni story. Scottie Scheffler finished second in the championship in 2019 and is now the World No.1 and a two-time Masters Champion.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a writer and researcher covering golf at EssentiallySports. With a background in brand strategy and research, she brings a process-driven approach to her coverage, prioritizing accuracy, structure, and depth in every story. Her work is rooted in making the sport accessible to a wide audience, from long-time followers to those newly engaging with the game.

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Shreya Singh

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