CME Group Tour Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2025 LPGA Tour season is coming to an end this week with the season finale unfolding on the picturesque Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The 2025 CME Group Tour Championship is currently underway, where the world’s top 60 players are fighting tooth and nail to take home one of the biggest paychecks in the LPGA Tour’s history.

The tournament, which began on Thursday, November 20, has already seen two rounds completed, and the competition is getting intense as players head into the weekend. Right now, Jeeno Thitikul leads the way with a comfortable three-shot lead. She was the winner of this title last year, when she sealed her victory with an eagle-birdie finish and took home the enormous paycheck.

Thitikul currently leads the Race to CME Globe points list, with two wins and thirteen top-10 finishes this year. She has had an incredible year and even took away the World No.1 title from Nelly Korda, who held it for nearly 71 consecutive weeks. Korda, in contrast, hasn’t notched a single win this year. Last year, she had seven titles and was the leader on the CME points list. But this year, she is placed 9th.

To even earn a spot at the CME Group Tour Championship, players must finish among the top 60 on the season-long Race to the CME Globe points list. These points are accumulated throughout the year, with winners of regular LPGA tournaments earning 500 points and major champions taking home 650 points.

Once the top 60 players are finalised, all of them continue to play in all four rounds here at Tiburon, as there is no cut in this event. In typical LPGA events, the field is trimmed after 36 holes, and only the top 60-70 players & ties advance to the weekend rounds. But things are different this week, meaning no one is eliminated midweek, and every player has a chance to eye the $11 million prize purse.

The total purse for this year’s CME Group Tour Championship is a staggering $11 million, with a jaw-dropping $4 million going to the winner. Last year, Thitikul splurged on a new Mercedes and a memorable trip to Disney. So, if Jeeno Thitikul defends her title this year, it will only be the second time in LPGA history that someone in the 60-player field will walk away with the largest paycheck in women’s golf.

Let’s take a look at the prize money breakdown in detail:

Winner $4 million 2 $1 million 3 $550,000 4 $350,000 5 $260,000 6 $195,000 7 $155,000 8 $136,000 9 $120,000 10 $113,500 11 $107,000 12 $101,000 13 $96,000 14 $91,000 15 $88,000 16 $86,000 17 $84,500 18 $83,000 19 $81,500 20 $80,000 21 $79,000 22 $78,000 23 $77,000 24 $76,000 25 $75,000 26 $74,000 27 $73,000 28 $72,000 29 $71,000 30 $70,000 31 $69,250 32 $68,500 33 $67,750 34 $67,000 35 $66,250 36 $65,500 37 $64,750 38 $64,000 39 $63,250 40 $62,500 41 $62,000 42 $61,500 43 $61,000 44 $60,500 45 $60,000 46 $59,500 47 $59,000 48 $58,500 49 $58,000 50 $57,500 51 $57,250 52 $57,000 53 $56,750 54 $56,500 55 $56,250 56 $56,000 57 $55,750 58 $55,500 59 $55,250 60 $55,000

Second place this year earns $1 million, third place takes home $550,000, and anyone finishing in the top 12 pockets at least six figures. Even the player at the bottom of the leaderboard takes home $55,000, which is a fair consolation for four days of nerve-wracking competition.

But while Jeeno Thitikul is the closest to taking home the massive paycheck, she is actually not the current leader of the season’s money list.

This season’s money list leaders ahead of the CME Group Tour Championship

While Jeeno Thitikul is chasing the $4 million paycheck in Naples this week, the season’s money leader is actually Minjee Lee. The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA champion has racked up $3,822,388 over 21 starts this year, largely thanks to her major win, which alone brought in $1.8 million. Lee even won the 2025 Rolex ANNIKA Major Award and created history.

Not far behind Thitikul, who has earned $3,578,330 from two wins this season, is Miyu Yamashita from Japan. This is her first full season on the U.S. LPGA Tour, but she’s already made a splash with two victories, at the Maybank Championship and the AIG Women’s Open, and 12 top finishes. Yamashita is currently third on the money list, making nearly $3.4 million in earnings this season.

Her top payday came at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, where she pocketed $1.4 million. Yamashita sits just 794 points behind Thitikul on the CME Globe points list, proving she can compete with the very best, even though it’s her rookie season.

Even more remarkable is that 37 players have crossed the $1 million mark in earnings this year, highlighting the increase in competitiveness and talent on the tour. Last year, it was 34 players who crossed the mark.

Surprisingly, Nelly Korda, despite not winning a tournament in 2025, ranks seventh with $2.1 million, thanks to her eight top-10 finishes and a second-place finish at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. It’s taken quicker for these women to reach these figures compared to legends like Annika Sorenstam and Cristie Kerr, who took far longer to amass their records.