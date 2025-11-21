Brooke Henderson Sets the Season Finale Tone With Unreal Putt at CME Group Tour Championship R1

They say pressure makes diamonds. This pretty much sums up the outcome of the CME Group Tour Championship. From Jeeno Thitikul’s back-to-back eagle-birdie heroics last year to Leona Maguire’s clutch performances in years past, this tournament separates players who thrive under $4 million pressure from those who wilt. Round 1 at Tiburon Golf Club added another chapter to that legacy. A day where the wind tested everyone, the greens showed no mercy, and the leaderboard revealed exactly who came ready to compete for the richest prize in women’s golf.

Brooke Henderson yet again proved why she’s built for championship moments. Standing on the 18th green on Thursday, the Canadian star faced a monster putt. Roughly 15 paces, about 45 feet of lightning-fast putting surface separated her ball from the cup. The pin placement sat on a severe back-left shelf. Commentators called it “the hardest hole location on this golf course.” Water and a steep bank guarded the target. Countless balls had tumbled to disaster from that exact spot.

Henderson read the downhill, left-to-right break perfectly. She stroked it smoothly. The ball tracked its line, kissed the cup’s edge, and dropped for birdie. Fist pump. The gallery erupted. That’s championship golf when everything is on the line.

“Yeah, I’m really happy to shoot 4-under today. I had a great group. Grace is playing awesome. It was great energy and it was fun to be a part of that. Definitely a bonus on 18 there to drain that long one. Hopefully just continue the momentum the next three days.”

The birdie bomb capped a grinding performance through brutal wind conditions. Henderson made crucial putts throughout her round to stay competitive. She also recorded two chip-in par saves during the day. Those scrambling moments showcased her mental toughness. Her playing partner, Grace Kim, also shot 68, creating positive energy in the group.

Henderson’s 4-under 68 left her tied for seventh. She sits just four shots behind leader Somi Lee, who fired an 8-under 64. That’s well within striking distance heading into the weekend. The 2025 CPKC Women’s Open winner brings momentum and experience to the chase. She owns 14 career LPGA wins and two majors. Her CME history shows consistency—top-8 finishes twice in the last three years.

Defending champion Jeeno Thitikul battles wrist injury

The top 60 players on the LPGA Tour descended on Naples, Florida, for the season finale. Race to CME Globe rankings mean nothing here. Only one thing matters—winning the tournament to claim the $4 million first-place prize from the $11 million purse. The tournament operates without a cut, ensuring all qualified players compete through 72 holes. Thursday’s swirling wind conditions turned Tiburon Golf Club into a mental toughness test.

Despite a tender left wrist injury sustained the previous week at Pelican Golf Club, the World No. 1, Jeeno Thitikul, defended her throne. She avoided practice on Tuesday to protect her wrist. Rehabilitation and icing became her focus instead.

Despite the discomfort, Thitikul posted six birdies and just one bogey for a 5-under 67. That left her tied for third, three shots behind Lee. However, frustration emerged from one glaring issue. She failed to birdie any of the four par-5 holes at Tiburon. Those scoring opportunities typically yield easy birdies for elite players. Her pars represented significant missed chances.

“I think because we’re going to finish the season. I don’t know, just excited and like we had nothing to worry about. Because this is our last tournament of the year and then we just play like carefree. I think it’s the key to be able to hit some good golf.”

Her carefree mindset and championship experience keep her dangerous. Last year, she captured the title with a dramatic eagle-birdie finish on holes 17-18. Now she’s pursuing back-to-back CME championships.

Henderson’s clutch moment on the 18th hole exemplifies her championship pedigree. Four shots back with three rounds remaining leaves plenty of opportunity. Her proven ability to grind through harsh conditions makes her a serious threat. Can Henderson’s momentum carry her to victory? Will Thitikul overcome injury to defend her title? The weekend at Tiburon Golf Club promises more drama.