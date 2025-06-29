Collin Morikawa Breaks His Silence on Making Drastic Change Midway Through PGA Tour Event

We’ve all seen it happen – golfers clinging to their putters through thick and thin, even when those putters are destroying their scorecard round after round. Most pros would rather suffer in silence than make a mid-tournament change because, honestly, it feels pretty awkward. But Collin Morikawa? He switches putters with the same casual confidence most people use to pick their breakfast cereal. Furthermore, he can’t understand why everyone’s making such a big deal about it.

When a reporter asked the pointed question during Friday’s press conference at the Rocket Classic – “Collin, have you changed putters in the middle of a tournament very often?” – Morikawa’s response was refreshingly blunt. “Yeah, yeah, it’s not an unusual thing,” he replied without hesitation. Moreover, he doubled down on his unconventional approach with remarkable candor.

“I did it — I’m sure I’ve done it a couple times this year. I did it last year at Augusta, did it a bunch early on,” Morikawa continued, essentially providing a timeline of his equipment rebellion. Indeed, his 2025 season has featured multiple putter experiments, including switching to a Spider Tour V at the RBC Heritage and debuting a Logan Olson blade at the Travelers Championship. Meanwhile, his reference to doing it “a bunch early on” reflects his college days at Cal, where he admitted equipment changes were frequent experiments.

But perhaps most telling was his final statement that perfectly encapsulates his mindset. “It’s not uncomfortable to say the least,” he declared, directly challenging critics who view mid-tournament changes as desperate or unprofessional.

The world No. 5’s matter-of-fact delivery said everything about his philosophy. While most players would offer lengthy explanations or justifications, Morikawa shrugged off the entire controversy. His casual tone suggested he genuinely couldn’t understand why anyone would consider his approach bizarre.

His confidence in this approach was validated once again at the Detroit Golf Club. After losing 10.2 strokes putting in his last two starts, Morikawa switched from his Logan Olson blade-style putter to a prototype Spider mallet following Thursday’s struggles. The results spoke volumes – he jumped from dead last in putting statistics to 11th in the field after Friday’s round.

“Putted like a blind man, honestly,” Morikawa had admitted about his Thursday performance. Yet his willingness to make drastic changes, combined with his complete comfort discussing them publicly, reveals a player operating on an entirely different wavelength than his peers.

The switch represents another chapter in Morikawa’s ongoing equipment saga. Earlier this year, he parted ways with longtime caddie J.J. Jakovac after six years, feeling that changes were necessary as his game struggled.

Collin Morikawa’s historical pattern reveals method behind the madness

Morikawa’s reference to Augusta provides the perfect case study for his approach. His 2024 Masters putter switch became a blueprint for success, demonstrating why he views mid-tournament changes as strategic rather than desperate. At Augusta National, Morikawa opened with a disappointing 71 using a mallet putter. Therefore, he switched to his familiar blade design for Round 2. The change worked brilliantly, helping him average just 1.5 putts per green in regulation and ultimately finish tied for third.

Similarly, his early career was marked by constant experimentation with equipment. Before winning the 2021 Memorial Tournament, Morikawa ranked 180th in putting statistics. However, a custom TaylorMade putter helped him jump to 6th in Strokes Gained: Putting that week, leading to victory. The pattern reveals calculated risks rather than panic moves. Currently ranked 109th in putting, Morikawa understands that his iron play excellence means little without confidence on the green side. Therefore, he treats equipment changes as strategic adjustments rather than desperate measures.

As Morikawa heads into the final round of the Rocket Classic, his willingness to embrace change could prove decisive. With the prototype Spider mallet now firmly in his hands and confidence restored on the greens, he’s positioned to end his winless drought that stretches back to the 2023 Zozo Championship.