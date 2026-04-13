Collin Morikawa Gets Vulnerable as Injury Worries Threatens Time With His Unborn Child

After withdrawing from THE PLAYERS Championship due to a back injury, Collin Morikawa persevered through the Masters Tournament. And he managed to finish seventh with a score of nine-under 279. How did Morikawa overcome his limitations and deliver such a remarkable performance at Augusta National? The motivation seemingly came from his unborn child.

During the quick talk with the media after the final round at the 2026 Masters, Morikawa admitted, “It’s motivation for me to get healthy. I want to be able to pick him up, roll around, and play with him. I’ve got some work to do to get fully healthy, and we’re going to find a way to make sure I’m back.”

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Just seconds after his Pebble Beach win, Collin Morikawa announced that his wife, Katherine Zhu, is pregnant and the couple is expecting their first child in May 2026. They got married in November 2022 after a year of their engagement. The 2x major champion shared a message directly for his unborn child.

“But to my little one, you’re gonna listen to this in a lot of years. Just keep believing in yourself. You’re making me teary-eyed already thinking about it. But just know your mom and dad are always going to believe in you. We’re going to give you everything we can and just keep having fun and living life, buddy.”

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In March, he hurt his back while swinging during practice rounds for THE PLAYERS Championship. The spasms didn’t just push him away from the field after one hole. But it also held him back from competing at the Valero Texas Open, and battling such an injury often takes months if not years.

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Imago ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 08: Collin Morikawa of United States of America hits a drive at the 11th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 08 PGA, Golf Herren Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon5732603080494fgolf

He has been struggling with back issues for years now. He pulled his lower back muscles in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics. But he played through the pain and finished T4, nearly missing the chance to win a medal. He knew he had to show similar grit at Augusta.

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Collin Morikawa calls Masters his toughest tournament yet

Talking to the media at Augusta National, Morikawa confessed that the Masters was probably the toughest tournament for him. After all, he was battling his back pain while trying to find a comfortable footing and trusting his entire body. But it was a challenge since even walking seemed hard for the 2x major champion. Yet, he pushed through because of the early parenthood motivation.

Morikawa said, “Trust me, it’s going to be one of the best tournaments forever. I’m going to remember this one for many reasons, but just more how strong the mind is, to be able to go out and convince yourself that everything is going to be okay.”

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Morikawa still has a lot of work to do, just like he addressed after Masters. But his resolve seemed absolute. Fueled by the most powerful motivation a person can have, the golf world can rest assured that Morikawa will leave no stone unturned in his recovery.