Collin Morikawa’s Heavily Criticized Choice to Give Him an Edge at The Open, Says Suspended PGA Tour Pro

Collin Morikawa has been in the spotlight lately—not for a big win, but for all the caddie changes he’s made this season. He ended a five-year partnership with longtime caddie J.J. Jakovac, and since then, hasn’t quite looked like himself. A short run with Joe Greiner didn’t work out, and while teaming up with close friend KK Limbhasut led to a solid T-8 finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, some frustration on the course was still clear.

Now, heading into The Open, Morikawa has turned to veteran caddie Billy Foster, hoping his experience with links golf can help get things back on track.

“There’s a brand new player caddy duo that I’m pretty excited to see how it plays out with uh Billy Foster being on the bag for Collin Morikawa,” said Wesley Bryan during the Royal Portrush preview shoot. Morikawa didn’t just pick any veteran; he chose Foster for very specific reasons. With over 40 years of experience, Foster is one of the most respected caddies in the game, especially when it comes to links golf. He’s guided legends like Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke, and most recently Matt Fitzpatrick through the wind-blown challenges of courses in Scotland and beyond. Foster is not the only one with experience; Morikawa himself is familiar with links golf courses.

“Fantastic golf course for Collin out here. Got to be able to work it both ways, player past champion. And he’s had success on the links, so they say.” He won The Open Championship in 2021 at Royal St. George’s, proving he can handle the unique demands of links golf like shaping shots both ways and adjusting to unpredictable winds. “Good pick. Give me Collin Morawa and Billy Foster to ignite something really special,” said Bryan.

Foster is definitely a good pick, but there’s also an emotional fire driving Foster right now. He was unexpectedly dropped by Matt Fitzpatrick earlier this year after six years together and a major win at the 2022 U.S. Open. The split came as a surprise, and Foster admitted it felt like being “thrown in the gutter.” That edge, combined with his unmatched experience, makes him not only a smart pick but a hungry one too.

Still, many are sticking to the safer bets. “I’m going, Jon Rahm. I’m picking Jon Rahm to win it. 67 in the final round of the US Open, I believe. Yeah, he got top 10. Yeah, I like that. I don’t know why. I got a good feeling.” With multiple close finishes, Rahm continues to attract attention from those who trust his ball-striking and big-stage composure. Meanwhile, the consensus around Scottie Scheffler remains just as strong. “No, it would be like a Scottie Scheffler. Someone who hits their irons incredibly well. A guy that drives it good, irons it good, wedges it good, chips it good, and putts it good. Uh, yeah. And then also thinks it good, and then also closes golf tournaments.” That all-around dominance makes it hard to bet against him.

While Rahm and Scheffler thrive on stability, Morikawa’s sudden switch has raised questions about timing and trust.

Insiders Unsure If Morikawa–Foster Duo Will Click in Time

Billy Horschel didn’t support Collin Morikawa’s decision to change caddies after a rough stretch. While he didn’t call him out directly, his message on The Thing About Golf podcast made his stance clear. Horschel said, “I don’t think I’ve ever panicked… Panic would’ve been changing things,” pointing out that too many players make quick changes when they hit a slump. Referring to his own career, he shared how staying loyal to his team helped him bounce back. “I know what I have in this team. I know what we’ve accomplished. We just need to figure out what’s going on,” he said. His comments suggest that instead of making sudden moves like Morikawa did, players should trust their team and work through the tough times. That same decision by Morikawa to bring in a new caddie also raised some eyebrows of other golf insiders.

Golf analysts Shane Bacon and Patrick McDonald weren’t too confident about Collin Morikawa’s chances at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. On the Golf on CBS show, Patrick pointed out that Morikawa had just started working with veteran caddie Billy Foster, and the two were still getting used to each other. He said, “He and Billy Foster are going to be feeling each other out a little bit this week, as people typically do on first dates. So, I’m gonna say he can’t win.” Whether the move pays off or not, all eyes will be on Morikawa and Foster as they take on the links. If it clicks, it could be something special.