Collin Morikawa Hires Caddie Who Was ‘Thrown in the Gutter’ by US Open Champion

It seems like Collin Morikawa isn’t playing golf these days, he’s playing the Caddie Exchange. He’s already made three caddie changes this season, and it’s becoming hard to keep up. The biggest move came when he split from longtime caddie J.J. Jakovac, a partnership that lasted over five years. The separation came as a surprise as together, they won six PGA Tour titles, including two majors: the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. But Morikawa felt something wasn’t quite right and decided to let Jakovac go. And of course, he did not stop there.

Next, he picked up Joe Greiner, but that pairing lasted just five PGA Tour events. It didn’t seem to click, as the two had different approaches to the game. The most recent name on the bag was KK Limbhasut, Morikawa’s college teammate and longtime friend, who stepped in just for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. From Jakovac to Greiner to KK, Morikawa has been jumping from one caddie to another and now, yet again, he’s making a change.

Morikawa has now paired up with Billy Foster in Scotland for The Genesis Scottish Open this year. Nothing surprising, it is a new normal for Morikawa. Foster recently went through a tough breakup with Matt Fitzpatrick, who decided to end their partnership in March this year. It was a long-time partnership.

They had worked together for six years and even celebrated a major win with the US Open trophy in 2022, so it wasn’t just any split, it felt personal. “If things aren’t going well you think you need to shake things up….Players want to change and you get thrown in the gutter.” This shows he felt discarded, almost unappreciated, despite his experience and success. And of course, Billy didn’t take it lightly and admitted he was still a bit agitated. “It’s just the nature of the job isn’t it?” But at the end, he accepted it’s just the nature of a caddie’s job. It’s a fresh pairing for Morikawa, but for Foster, it’s a familiar return to the grind. After all, this isn’t just a job for him it’s been his whole life.

Billy Foster’s Career Being a Caddie…

Billy Foster has been one of the most respected and well-traveled caddies in golf, carrying the bag for legends like Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke, and Matt Fitzpatrick. He started caddying in 1982, and over the span of more than 43 years, he’s built a reputation not just for his deep experience but for his sharp eye, blunt honesty, and an endless supply of locker-room stories. From Seve’s unpredictable brilliance in the 80s to emotional Ryder Cups and dramatic finishes on golf’s biggest stages, Foster has lived it all, sometimes shouting, sometimes laughing, always fully in it. He’s the kind of caddie who doesn’t just carry a bag, he carries the moment.

Now 59, Foster isn’t ready to fade out quietly. He admits he’s not enjoying the slow mornings at home and still misses the energy of big tournaments. While many assume he’s retired, he insists he has a couple more years left in the tank. He’s even offered to help Team Europe at the Ryder Cup in any role, even if it’s just making tea or polishing shoes. For him, golf is more than a job; it’s his rhythm, his purpose, and he’s not done chasing that atmosphere just yet.

For Foster, this new chapter might not lead to trophies, but as long as there’s a fairway and a bag to carry, he’s all in.